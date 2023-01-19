Messi and Ronaldo both score as PSG face Riyadh All-Stars

What an embarrassing penalty from Neymar, trying to psyche out the goalkeeper but Mohammed al Owais was not to be outdone, waiting and then diving the right way to collect the Brazilian's poor, poor, stuttering penalty.
PENALTY TO PSG
PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
It's been given.
Ali al Bulayhi adjudged to have tripped Neymar and the ref points to the spot.
Post update
PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
The ref is coming to the pitchside monitor.
Only one outcome from here.
Post update
PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
Neymar tripped in the box?
No says the referee on this occasion.
VAR is having a look...
GREAT SAVE!
PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
PSG could have put the game to bed before half time.
Kylian Mbappe plays a quick one-two but a low shot is brilliantly saved by Mohammed Al Owais.
GOAL - PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
Marrquinhos (42 mins)
PSG have been reduced to 10 men but retake the lead.
What a delightful finish from Messi? Nope. Mbappe? Nope. Not even Neymar.
But it's centre-back Marquinhos who came up for the corner and clips in a very cute finish from the Frenchman's cross.
He had to show quick feet there.
Post update
PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
PSG on the break, rapid.
Neymar feeds Kylian Mbappe in the area but the shot is blocked.
BreakingRED CARD FOR PSG
PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
A RED CARD.
IN AN EXHIBITION GAME!
This is incredible, Salem Al Dawsari is running through and is taken out by Juan Bernat, close to the halfway line.
But Qatari referee Abdulrahman al Jassim has not hesitation in reaching for his back pocket and brandishing a straight red card in the direction of the PSG left-back.
Post update
PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
Allstars right-back Sultan Al Ghanam has just been skinned by Kylian Mbappe.
He'll be having nightmares about that tonight.
But the Frenchman's cutback is cleared.
GOAL - PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI
Cristiano Ronaldo (34 mins)
SIUUUUUU!
Cristiano Ronaldo with a sublime penalty, into the top corner before running off for his trademark celebration.
Messi 1-1 Ronaldo.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
YELLOW CARD
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Keylor Navas booked.
PENALTY TO THE ALLSTARS
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Yep, given!
Post update
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Keylor Navas catches Cristiano Ronaldo in the air with his forearm.
Neither touched the ball.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Is it a penalty?
Let's see. Keylor Navas has taken out Cristiano Ronaldo from a ball into the box.
Both men are down...
CLOSE!
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Former Porto forward Moussa Marega is posing a few issues, evading the PSG backline but not being able to catch the strike properly and Keylor Navas collects.
CLOSE!
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Lionel Messi eyeing up a second of the night, shifting the ball onto his favoured left peg outside the area and lacing an effort which sails just wide.
DISALLOWED GOAL
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Superb footwork from Lionel Messi, nicking the ball past his man and putting Kylian Mbappe through on goal.
The Frenchman goes round the goalkeeper and finishes off, but it is rightly ruled out for offside.
It's an exhibition match but a serious one, we've got VAR in operation too.
Post update
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Kylian Mbappe with a next level flick, playing the ball on to Juan Bernat in the box with a trick that bamboozles all of the Riyadh backline.
But the left-back's low shot is smothered by the goalkeeper.
Post update
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
Cristiano Ronaldo does not look off the pace in this one.
The 37-year-old gets into the box and but just cannot control and it rolls through to Keylor Navas.
Ronaldo of old would have finished that off in a flash.
CLOSE!
PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI
How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?
The Frenchman plays a low cross across the six yard box and Neymar looks to slide in and finish, but it just skims off his studs and rolls away.
