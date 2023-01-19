Lionel (centre right) scores
Live

Messi and Ronaldo both score as PSG face Riyadh All-Stars

preview
17,774
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

  1. MISSED PENALTY

    PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Oh my!

    What an embarrassing penalty from Neymar, trying to psyche out the goalkeeper but Mohammed al Owais was not to be outdone, waiting and then diving the right way to collect the Brazilian's poor, poor, stuttering penalty.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. PENALTY TO PSG

    PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    It's been given.

    Ali al Bulayhi adjudged to have tripped Neymar and the ref points to the spot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    The ref is coming to the pitchside monitor.

    Only one outcome from here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Neymar tripped in the box?

    No says the referee on this occasion.

    VAR is having a look...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GREAT SAVE!

    PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    PSG could have put the game to bed before half time.

    Kylian Mbappe plays a quick one-two but a low shot is brilliantly saved by Mohammed Al Owais.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. GOAL - PSG 2-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Marrquinhos (42 mins)

    PSG have been reduced to 10 men but retake the lead.

    What a delightful finish from Messi? Nope. Mbappe? Nope. Not even Neymar.

    But it's centre-back Marquinhos who came up for the corner and clips in a very cute finish from the Frenchman's cross.

    He had to show quick feet there.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    PSG on the break, rapid.

    Neymar feeds Kylian Mbappe in the area but the shot is blocked.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. BreakingRED CARD FOR PSG

    PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    A RED CARD.

    IN AN EXHIBITION GAME!

    This is incredible, Salem Al Dawsari is running through and is taken out by Juan Bernat, close to the halfway line.

    But Qatari referee Abdulrahman al Jassim has not hesitation in reaching for his back pocket and brandishing a straight red card in the direction of the PSG left-back.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Allstars right-back Sultan Al Ghanam has just been skinned by Kylian Mbappe.

    He'll be having nightmares about that tonight.

    But the Frenchman's cutback is cleared.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GOAL - PSG 1-1 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Cristiano Ronaldo (34 mins)

    SIUUUUUU!

    Cristiano Ronaldo with a sublime penalty, into the top corner before running off for his trademark celebration.

    Messi 1-1 Ronaldo.

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty to draw level with PSG
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. YELLOW CARD

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Keylor Navas booked.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. PENALTY TO THE ALLSTARS

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Yep, given!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Keylor Navas catches Cristiano Ronaldo in the air with his forearm.

    Neither touched the ball.

    Keylor Navas catches Cristiano Ronaldo in the air with his forearm.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Is it a penalty?

    Let's see. Keylor Navas has taken out Cristiano Ronaldo from a ball into the box.

    Both men are down...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. CLOSE!

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Former Porto forward Moussa Marega is posing a few issues, evading the PSG backline but not being able to catch the strike properly and Keylor Navas collects.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. CLOSE!

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Lionel Messi eyeing up a second of the night, shifting the ball onto his favoured left peg outside the area and lacing an effort which sails just wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. DISALLOWED GOAL

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Superb footwork from Lionel Messi, nicking the ball past his man and putting Kylian Mbappe through on goal.

    The Frenchman goes round the goalkeeper and finishes off, but it is rightly ruled out for offside.

    It's an exhibition match but a serious one, we've got VAR in operation too.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Kylian Mbappe with a next level flick, playing the ball on to Juan Bernat in the box with a trick that bamboozles all of the Riyadh backline.

    But the left-back's low shot is smothered by the goalkeeper.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    Cristiano Ronaldo does not look off the pace in this one.

    The 37-year-old gets into the box and but just cannot control and it rolls through to Keylor Navas.

    Ronaldo of old would have finished that off in a flash.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. CLOSE!

    PSG 1-0 Riyadh Allstar XI

    How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?

    The Frenchman plays a low cross across the six yard box and Neymar looks to slide in and finish, but it just skims off his studs and rolls away.

    Think Gazza at Euro 96.

    Kylian Mbappe jumps over the defender before playing a low cross across the six yard box
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top