Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

More bad news Manchester United fans?

Casemiro was excellent again for United on Wednesday evening but will now be suspended for Sunday's match at leaders Arsenal after he was cautioned at Crystal Palace late on.

"Last time we beat them without Casemiro, now we have to do the same," said manager Erik ten Hag.

The Gunners, eight points clear, have lost only once in the Premier League - September's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.