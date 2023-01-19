Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

Manchester United were looking good, on course to record a 10th successive win (and perhaps daring to dream they were back in a Premier League title race) and then up stepped Michael Olise to curl in a fabulous free-kick for Crystal Palace.
The draw does take United above Newcastle into third but keeps them behind rivals Manchester City, who play at home to Tottenham on Thursday.
A missed opportunity in a game they appeared to have well under control?
I have to criticise my team - Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was as forthright as usual on Wednesday night.
Letting leads slip is not the sort of thing any side with aspirations of being at the top do and the Dutch manager was critical of his team for "dropped points" after they conceded a late equaliser.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
More bad news Manchester United fans?
Casemiro was excellent again for United on Wednesday evening but will now be suspended for Sunday's match at leaders Arsenal after he was cautioned at Crystal Palace late on.
"Last time we beat them without Casemiro, now we have to do the same," said manager Erik ten Hag.
The Gunners, eight points clear, have lost only once in the Premier League - September's 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.
A missed opportunity for United?
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd
You can read our match report on that and make your own minds up.
Over in Yorkshire, Wilfried Gnonto struck twice - including one of the goals of this FA Cup season after just 26 seconds - as Leeds hammered Cardiff in a replay to reach the fourth round.