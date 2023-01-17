Live

FA Cup build-up and Premier League latest

preview
1,511
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Arsenal hope to beat Chelsea and United to Rice signature'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    And finally, the Guardian also report on the Gunners' interest in Rice but claims other Premier League clubs are interested.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'No time to buy'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    Klopp has warned Liverpool fans not to expect much more transfer activity this month, from the Metro.

    The Reds signed Cody Gakpo early on.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Ramalama ding-dong'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star runs with Richarlison's accusations towards Ramsdale.

    It writes: "Emotions still run high".

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Arsenal want £80m Rice'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times runs the Rice to Arsenal story, too, albeit with a bigger price attached.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Richarlison accuses keeper of 'disrespect''

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express runs with the Rugby, but nods to Richarlison accusing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale of 'disrespect' at the end of the North London Derby.

    The pair clashed before Ramsdale was attacked by a fan.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Arsenal planning £70m summer swoop for Rice'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Telegraph says that Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, are targeting a £70m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'You're going... I'm staying'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    In the Mirror, Klopp is warning of a summer clear-out at Liverpool but vows to stay until told otherwise.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    There's lots to look at today...

    Jurgen Klopp has said he will NOT walk away from Liverpool despite a poor run of form, while Antonio Conte and Graham Potter find themselves under pressure at Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

    We'll look at all three situations, build up to the FA Cup replays and chat all things transfers.

    Full agenda coming up after the papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top