FA Cup build-up and Premier League latest

And finally, the Guardian also report on the Gunners' interest in Rice but claims other Premier League clubs are interested.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GuardianCopyright: Guardian MetroCopyright: Metro StarCopyright: Star TimesCopyright: Times ExpressCopyright: Express TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Arsenal hope to beat Chelsea and United to Rice signature'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
And finally, the Guardian also report on the Gunners' interest in Rice but claims other Premier League clubs are interested.
'No time to buy'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
Klopp has warned Liverpool fans not to expect much more transfer activity this month, from the Metro.
The Reds signed Cody Gakpo early on.
'Ramalama ding-dong'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star runs with Richarlison's accusations towards Ramsdale.
It writes: "Emotions still run high".
'Arsenal want £80m Rice'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
The Times runs the Rice to Arsenal story, too, albeit with a bigger price attached.
'Richarlison accuses keeper of 'disrespect''
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express runs with the Rugby, but nods to Richarlison accusing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale of 'disrespect' at the end of the North London Derby.
The pair clashed before Ramsdale was attacked by a fan.
'Arsenal planning £70m summer swoop for Rice'
Tuesday's back pages
The Telegraph says that Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, are targeting a £70m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.
'You're going... I'm staying'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, Klopp is warning of a summer clear-out at Liverpool but vows to stay until told otherwise.
Good morning
There's lots to look at today...
Jurgen Klopp has said he will NOT walk away from Liverpool despite a poor run of form, while Antonio Conte and Graham Potter find themselves under pressure at Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.
We'll look at all three situations, build up to the FA Cup replays and chat all things transfers.
Full agenda coming up after the papers.