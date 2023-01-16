Live

Premier League reaction as Arsenal extend lead

preview
10
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Derby delight for the Gunners

    Good morning! What a weekend of action we've just witnessed.

    It was a superb one for Arsenal, who proved far too strong for Tottenham in the North London Derby to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

    Elsewhere, there were vital wins for Newcastle and Chelsea, although perhaps for different reasons, while the Blues confirmed the signing of Ukrainian playmaker Mykhailo Mudryk.

    We'll dive right in with details on everything after the papers, which are utterly dominated by events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Martin Odegaard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Alexander Isak
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Kai Havertz
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top