Premier League reaction as Arsenal extend lead

Good morning! What a weekend of action we've just witnessed.

It was a superb one for Arsenal, who proved far too strong for Tottenham in the North London Derby to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Elsewhere, there were vital wins for Newcastle and Chelsea, although perhaps for different reasons, while the Blues confirmed the signing of Ukrainian playmaker Mykhailo Mudryk.

We'll dive right in with details on everything after the papers, which are utterly dominated by events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

