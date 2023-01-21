Celtic host Morton in Scottish Cup fourth round

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Mooy, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Kyogo, Maeda. Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Jota, Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, Forrest, Lawal, Welsh. Morton: Schwake, Grimshaw, Baird, Ambrose, Strapp, Miller, Gillespie, Blues, Crawford, Quitongo, Muirhead. Substitutes: Green, Pignatiello, O'Connor, Roy, McGrattan, Garrity, King, Lithgow.
Celtic v Morton (12:15)
Freezing weather hits four ties
A bumper card yes, but there have been a few casualties with four games off because of the bitterly cold conditions...
These are the postponed ties.
Inverness CT v Queen's Park
Cove Rangers v Ayr United
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Elgin City v Drumchapel United
The Elgin and Linlithgow home matches have been rescheduled for next Tuesday (19:45 GMT). The Cove and Inverness games will be on Tuesday, 31 January (19:45).
Up for the Scottish Cup
It's Scottish Cup fourth round weekend and that means the big boys join in the fun, the weather is terrible and we might just get an upset or two.
The Old Firm bookend a busy day, with Celtic hosting Morton in the lunchtime kick-off, which is being shown live on BBC One Scotland, and Rangers at St Johnstone for the late start.
In between, there are eight ties at 15:00.