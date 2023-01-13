Live

Chelsea's Potter under pressure & Premier League updates

'Potter must be thinking when's his luck going to change'

Neil Johnston and Harry De Cosemo

  1. Coming up: Arteta, Conte, Klopp, Guardiola, Ten Hag

    We also have reaction from another rough night for Chelsea as they slumped to defeat at neighbours Fulham.

    What now for Graham Potter?

    There's build-up to tonight's match between Aston Villa-Leeds, while we'll be hearing from Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Antonio Conte on a busy day of Premier League news conferences.

    But first to Chelsea and Potter.

  2. From Manchester to north London

    Good morning.

    It's Friday and it's the eve of the start of a huge weekend of Premier League derby action from Manchester to north London.

    The build-up starts here.

    Friday:

    Aston Villa v Leeds, 20:00 GMT

    Saturday:

    Man Utd v Man City, 12:30

    Brighton v Liverpool, 15:00

    Everton v Southampton, 15:00

    Nottm Forest v Leicester, 15:00

    Wolves v West Ham, 15:00

    Brentford v Bournemouth, 17:30

    Sunday:

    Chelsea v Crystal Palace, 14:00

    Newcastle v Fulham, 14:00

    Tottenham v Arsenal, 16:30

  3. Pressure growing on Potter

    He's only been in charge 127 days but it's already getting hotter for Graham Potter at Chelsea...

