Chelsea's Potter under pressure & Premier League updates

Coming up: Arteta, Conte, Klopp, Guardiola, Ten Hag
We also have reaction from another rough night for Chelsea as they slumped to defeat at neighbours Fulham.
What now for Graham Potter?
There's build-up to tonight's match between Aston Villa-Leeds, while we'll be hearing from Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Antonio Conte on a busy day of Premier League news conferences.
But first to Chelsea and Potter.
From Manchester to north London
Good morning.
It's Friday and it's the eve of the start of a huge weekend of Premier League derby action from Manchester to north London.
The build-up starts here.
Friday:
Aston Villa v Leeds, 20:00 GMT
Saturday:
Man Utd v Man City, 12:30
Brighton v Liverpool, 15:00
Everton v Southampton, 15:00
Nottm Forest v Leicester, 15:00
Wolves v West Ham, 15:00
Brentford v Bournemouth, 17:30
Sunday:
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, 14:00
Newcastle v Fulham, 14:00
Tottenham v Arsenal, 16:30
Pressure growing on Potter
He's only been in charge 127 days but it's already getting hotter for Graham Potter at Chelsea...
