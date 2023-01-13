Chelsea's Potter under pressure & Premier League updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We also have reaction from another rough night for Chelsea as they slumped to defeat at neighbours Fulham.

What now for Graham Potter?

There's build-up to tonight's match between Aston Villa-Leeds, while we'll be hearing from Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Antonio Conte on a busy day of Premier League news conferences.

But first to Chelsea and Potter.