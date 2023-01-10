Transfer news, FA Cup reaction & EFL Cup latest

It stood out as potentially the tie of the round when the draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Sunday.

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal would face each other if they both won in the third round.

City did their bit by brushing aside Chelsea immediately after the draw. Then Arsenal won 3-0 at League One Oxford on Monday, with Mohamed Elneny's second-half opener followed up by two goals in six minutes by Eddie Nketiah to set up a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad.

