Transfer news, FA Cup reaction & EFL Cup latest

Gunners to face title rivals Man City in fourth round
Oxford Utd 0-3 Arsenal
It stood out as potentially the tie of the round when the draw for the FA Cup fourth round was made on Sunday.
Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal would face each other if they both won in the third round.
City did their bit by brushing aside Chelsea immediately after the draw. Then Arsenal won 3-0 at League One Oxford on Monday, with Mohamed Elneny's second-half opener followed up by two goals in six minutes by Eddie Nketiah to set up a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad.
You can watch the best of last night's action below.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll have reaction to the last tie of the FA Cup third round, which saw Arsenal win at Oxford United on Monday.
Gareth Bale's retirement, announced on Monday, is across all of today's newspapers while there's also talk of Chelsea signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
We'll bring you more of the latest transfer news throughout the day plus build-up to this week's EFL Cup quarter-finals. Should be a busy one, enjoy!
