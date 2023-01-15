Watch SWPL: Hearts v Rangers - can visitors narrow gap at top?

It's the first league outing of the year for both sides. Last weekend they comfortably booked their places in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Hearts saw off SWPL opposition in Dundee United at Gussie Park, setting up a tie against Partick Thistle. Rangers put 11 by University of Stirling to tee up a clash with Rossvale next.
SWPL is back
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
LINE-UPS from Oriam
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
Hearts v Rangers (13:00)
The wait won't be much longer, though, we have a bumper day in store for you, kicking off in the capital with second v fourth.
Hearts and Rangers team-lines coming right up.