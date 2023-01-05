Live

Premier League reaction and transfer news

Harry De Cosemo and Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Lampard Everton future hanging on six-pointers'

    Thursday's back pages

    The I

    In the I, it is reported that Frank Lampard's Everton future is dependent on huge games with Southampton and West Ham.

    All of those teams are embroiled in a serious relegation battle.

    The I
  2. Premier League table

    Top six as it stands

    So this is how the top six looks after Wednesday's games. There was no movement but Tottenham strengthened their grip on fifth place with their win at Crystal Palace.

    Defending champions Manchester City have the chance to get back within five points of leaders Arsenal when they visit Chelsea later though (20:00 GMT).

    Top six of Premier League table before game on 5 January 2023
  3. 'Pep turns up heat'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    More on Guardiola's attempts to stoke the title fire in the Express...

    Express
  4. 'Let the mind games begin'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola leads, claiming Arsenal maintaining their form in the title race will prove a difficult task.

    The Gunners were held at home for the first time this season by Newcastle on Tuesday.

    Star back page
  5. 'Kane's command performance'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Now let's have a look at today's newspapers, and in the Telegraph, Harry Kane's double and excellent display is the focus.

    The England striker inspired Spurs to a thumping win at Crystal Palace.

    Telegraph back pages
  7. Good morning

    And welcome as we kick off another live page with reaction to last night's Premier League action, as Wednesday's four games saw wins for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

    We'll also bring you all the latest transfer talk plus updates from Thursday's Premier League news conferences.

    So make yourself comfortable, we'll be with you right through to 15:00 GMT.

