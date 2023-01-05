Premier League reaction and transfer news

In the I, it is reported that Frank Lampard's Everton future is dependent on huge games with Southampton and West Ham. All of those teams are embroiled in a serious relegation battle.
- Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest
- Leeds United 2-2 West Ham
- Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves
- Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham
'Lampard Everton future hanging on six-pointers'
Premier League table
Top six as it stands
So this is how the top six looks after Wednesday's games. There was no movement but Tottenham strengthened their grip on fifth place with their win at Crystal Palace.
Defending champions Manchester City have the chance to get back within five points of leaders Arsenal when they visit Chelsea later though (20:00 GMT).
'Pep turns up heat'
More on Guardiola's attempts to stoke the title fire in the Express...
'Let the mind games begin'
In the Star, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola leads, claiming Arsenal maintaining their form in the title race will prove a difficult task.
The Gunners were held at home for the first time this season by Newcastle on Tuesday.
'Kane's command performance'
Now let's have a look at today's newspapers, and in the Telegraph, Harry Kane's double and excellent display is the focus.
The England striker inspired Spurs to a thumping win at Crystal Palace.
Wednesday's Premier League results
So first, what were last night's scores? Tottenham's second-half demolition of Palace is the stand-out:
