Premier League reaction & transfer latest

Brentford's win against Liverpool unsurprisingly dominates this morning's back pages, with plenty of Bee-related puns for good measure.
The Mail also reports that Harry Maguire's Manchester United future is in further doubt thanks to Luke Shaw's emergence as a centre-back.
Good morning... and Happy New Year!
Hello again... and welcome to the first sports news live page of 2023!
If you are back to work today, don't fret, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest football chat and reaction.
Liverpool's top four hopes took a huge blow with that result at Brentford on Monday night, we'll break it down for you this morning... we've also got a couple of news conferences to bring you and build-up to more games coming up too.
Plus, the transfer window is officially open! We'll bring you news and gossip and more.
Agenda coming up after the papers. Wonder what story is dominating them...
'Klopp is stung by Bees'
The back pages
The Daily Mail
What a night for Brentford...
...but it was an utter disaster for Liverpool.