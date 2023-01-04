Live

Premier League reaction and latest transfer news

preview
1,719
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Lamped'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    'Lamped' is the headline in the Mirror as it reports on Everton's "pathetic collapse" against the Seagulls.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Humiliated Lampard on brink'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Two stories dominate most of the back pages this morning, the first being Everton's 4-1 thrashing by Brighton that has piled the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Time for a quick look at some of this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to another busy live page.

    There is so much to go at this morning as we reflect on Tuesday's Premier League action, plus look ahead to Wednesday's matches.

    We will also bring you the latest transfer news and rumours with the January window now officially open.

    Let's waste no more time and dive straight in!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top