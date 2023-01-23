Listen: Non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Gateshead v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Maidenhead United v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex

    Maidstone United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Oldham Athletic v York City - BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio York

    Yeovil Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Hereford v Chester - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top