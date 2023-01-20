Listen: Non-league commentaries

  1. All Non-league Commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Bromley v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Gateshead v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Newcastle and Radio Surrey

    Maidstone United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Kent and Radio Wales

    Oldham Athletic v Southend United - BBC Radio Manchester and Radio Essex

    Solihull Moors v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside

    Yeovil Town v Altrincham - BBC Radio Somerset

    Chesterfield v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham (17:20)

    National League North

    Buxton v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    Chorley v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Kidderminster Harrier v Bradford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Dover Athletic v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Kent

