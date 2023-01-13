Listen: Non-league and FA Trophy commentaries
All Non-league amd FA trophy commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Bromley v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Sommerset
Scunthorpe United v Woking - BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Surrey
NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH
Gloucester City v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Kettering Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Dartford v Hemel Hempstead Town - BBC Radio Kent
Dover Athletic v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent
FA TROPHY FOURTH ROUND
Dorking Wanderers v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio Surrey
Southend United v Darlington - BBC Radio Essex
Torquay United v Taunton Town - BBC Radio Devon
York City v Chelmsford City - BBC Radio York
Southern League Premier Division South
Dorchester Town FC v Winchester City - BBC Radio Solent