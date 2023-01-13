Listen: Non-league and FA Trophy commentaries

  1. All Non-league amd FA trophy commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    Bromley v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Sommerset

    Scunthorpe United v Woking - BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Surrey

    NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH

    Gloucester City v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kettering Town v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH

    Dartford v Hemel Hempstead Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Dover Athletic v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

    FA TROPHY FOURTH ROUND

    Dorking Wanderers v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio Surrey

    Southend United v Darlington - BBC Radio Essex

    Torquay United v Taunton Town - BBC Radio Devon

    York City v Chelmsford City - BBC Radio York

    Southern League Premier Division South

    Dorchester Town FC v Winchester City - BBC Radio Solent

