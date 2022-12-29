Live

Pele dies aged 82 - tributes and reaction

  1. 'A genius and a legend'

    Gregg Baxter: Not old enough to have seen his genius, but the stories, clips, and records he has are simply staggering, one of the greatest to ever the play the beautiful game, an iconic figure every football fan knows. Rest in Peace legend.

  2. 'Eternal'

    A nice tribute from the Brazilian Football Federation as they describe Pele as "Eternal" and rather than post his year of death, instead use the infinity symbol.

    Video caption: 'Legend' Pele synonymous with football - Lineker

    Here's more from Gary Lineker, who says Pele was synonymous with the football.

  5. 'A Sporting Legend'

    Pele was not just a legend of football, he transcended the sport and was respected and appreciated by all.

    Here legendary sprinter Usain Bolt pays tribute.

  6. A glittering career

    Pele joined Santos at the age of 15 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.

    Over a glittering 18-year spell at the club he won every honour in Brazilian football as well as two Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America.

    Pele's 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, as tabulated by Fifa's website, came at a startling rate of 0.94 per match.

    Some of those were friendlies or came in games played as part of his military service, but he was just as prolific in official tournaments, with 757 goals in 812 games.

  7. Sir Geoff Hurst pays tribute

    English footballing legend Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to Pele in a Twitter post.

    The 1966 World Cup winner says the Brazilian "remains the greatest" player of all time.

  8. 'Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele'

    Pele's family members have posted a striking picture and message on his Instagram page following news of his death.

    In a statement, they say:

    "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.

    "On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

    "His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.

    "Love, love and love, forever."

  9. Brazil legend Pele dies - your reaction

    Sunny: Definitely the greatest for me.

    Monty Brewster: Made the game beautiful.

    Davey F: For me the greatest. Mexico 70 was the footballing equivalent to art, never seen anyone dominate a World Cup like that in all the tournaments since.

  10. 'Everything we are is thanks to you'

    Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

    His daughter Kely Nascimento has kept fans updated on her father's condition with regular social media updates from hospital.

    On Thursday she posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele's family's hands on his body in hospital and wrote: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

  11. Trailblazer and history maker

    The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000.

    He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

    Pele had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

  12. Brazil legend Pele dies - your reaction

    Dean William Smith: Rest in Peace Pele. The Greatest footballer that ever lived.

  14. BreakingPele dies at the age of 82

    Brazilian football legend Pele, arguably the greatest player ever, has died at the age of 82.

    We will bring you tributes to the icon of the game as they come in.

