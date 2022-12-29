Pele dies aged 82 - tributes and reaction

Pele joined Santos at the age of 15 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.

Over a glittering 18-year spell at the club he won every honour in Brazilian football as well as two Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the Champions League - and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America.

Pele's 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, as tabulated by Fifa's website, came at a startling rate of 0.94 per match.

Some of those were friendlies or came in games played as part of his military service, but he was just as prolific in official tournaments, with 757 goals in 812 games.