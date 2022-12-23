Reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool and Premier League news

Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake's first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.
City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to equalise after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri's brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.
But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland's opener - and 24th goal of the season - Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips' head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.
'City striker back with a bang' writes the Daily Telegraph, after Erling Haaland took all of 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet.
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph
'KDB OMG!'
Daily Mirror
It was a Christmas cracker win over "bitter Red rivals" for Manchester City, courtesy of Kevin de Bruyne, writes the Mirror.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Back with a bang'
The Daily Express
Kevin de Bruyne was calling the tune after putting his World Cup woes behind him last night, according to the Daily Express.
ExpressCopyright: Express
'Ding dong... Pep's merrily on high'
The Daily Star
A mouthful of a headline from the Daily Star to start us off, reflecting on Pep Guardiola's delight at his side's win and Kevin de Bruyne's masterclass in midfield.
The paper also has two contrasting stories of well-known young players, as Marcus Rashford is praised by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, while Dele Alli is booed off after 28 minutes by Beşiktaş fans.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Good morning
Hello, folks. Father Christmas isn't quite setting off on his rounds just yet but we're getting close to the big guy making an appearance.
The last of the fourth-round ties in the Carabao Cup was a classic against two teams that never disappoint. We'll bring you all the reaction to Manchester City's win over Liverpool.
If Christmas Day is near then that means Premier League football is waiting in the wings, ready to enter stage left on Boxing Day.
Loads of managers are stepping up to face the media today. All the best bits will be heading your way throughout the day.
A quick glance at what the back pages made of last night's game first...
Back to business
It was Manchester City's night in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Thursday but after a month away from the limelight for Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah one thing is certain...
Live Reporting
Lorraine McKenna
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
City beat holders Liverpool
Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake's first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.
City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to equalise after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri's brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.
But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland's opener - and 24th goal of the season - Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips' head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.
Post update
Onto the main event now...
Man Utd to face Charlton in quarter-finals
After last night's entertainment at the Etihad, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup took place.
Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic, while Manchester City are heading to Southampton.
Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.
The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic
Southampton v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Newcastle United v Leicester City
'Haaland cracker!'
The Daily Telegraph
'City striker back with a bang' writes the Daily Telegraph, after Erling Haaland took all of 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet.
'KDB OMG!'
Daily Mirror
It was a Christmas cracker win over "bitter Red rivals" for Manchester City, courtesy of Kevin de Bruyne, writes the Mirror.
'Back with a bang'
The Daily Express
Kevin de Bruyne was calling the tune after putting his World Cup woes behind him last night, according to the Daily Express.
'Ding dong... Pep's merrily on high'
The Daily Star
A mouthful of a headline from the Daily Star to start us off, reflecting on Pep Guardiola's delight at his side's win and Kevin de Bruyne's masterclass in midfield.
The paper also has two contrasting stories of well-known young players, as Marcus Rashford is praised by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, while Dele Alli is booed off after 28 minutes by Beşiktaş fans.
Good morning
Hello, folks. Father Christmas isn't quite setting off on his rounds just yet but we're getting close to the big guy making an appearance.
The last of the fourth-round ties in the Carabao Cup was a classic against two teams that never disappoint. We'll bring you all the reaction to Manchester City's win over Liverpool.
If Christmas Day is near then that means Premier League football is waiting in the wings, ready to enter stage left on Boxing Day.
Loads of managers are stepping up to face the media today. All the best bits will be heading your way throughout the day.
A quick glance at what the back pages made of last night's game first...
Back to business
It was Manchester City's night in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Thursday but after a month away from the limelight for Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah one thing is certain...
... these two fellas still know how to score.