Manchester City celebrate
Live

Reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool and Premier League news

preview
3,029
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna

All times stated are UK

  1. City beat holders Liverpool

    Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at the Etihad Stadium

    Nathan Ake
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake's first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.

    City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to equalise after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri's brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.

    But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland's opener - and 24th goal of the season - Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips' head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Man Utd to face Charlton in quarter-finals

    After last night's entertainment at the Etihad, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup took place.

    Manchester United will host League One side Charlton Athletic, while Manchester City are heading to Southampton.

    Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves while Newcastle face Leicester City.

    The quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing 9 January.

    Manchester United v Charlton Athletic

    Southampton v Manchester City

    Nottingham Forest v Wolves

    Newcastle United v Leicester City

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Haaland cracker!'

    The Daily Telegraph

    'City striker back with a bang' writes the Daily Telegraph, after Erling Haaland took all of 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'KDB OMG!'

    Daily Mirror

    It was a Christmas cracker win over "bitter Red rivals" for Manchester City, courtesy of Kevin de Bruyne, writes the Mirror.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Back with a bang'

    The Daily Express

    Kevin de Bruyne was calling the tune after putting his World Cup woes behind him last night, according to the Daily Express.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Ding dong... Pep's merrily on high'

    The Daily Star

    A mouthful of a headline from the Daily Star to start us off, reflecting on Pep Guardiola's delight at his side's win and Kevin de Bruyne's masterclass in midfield.

    The paper also has two contrasting stories of well-known young players, as Marcus Rashford is praised by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, while Dele Alli is booed off after 28 minutes by Beşiktaş fans.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    Hello, folks. Father Christmas isn't quite setting off on his rounds just yet but we're getting close to the big guy making an appearance.

    The last of the fourth-round ties in the Carabao Cup was a classic against two teams that never disappoint. We'll bring you all the reaction to Manchester City's win over Liverpool.

    If Christmas Day is near then that means Premier League football is waiting in the wings, ready to enter stage left on Boxing Day.

    Loads of managers are stepping up to face the media today. All the best bits will be heading your way throughout the day.

    A quick glance at what the back pages made of last night's game first...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Back to business

    It was Manchester City's night in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool on Thursday but after a month away from the limelight for Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah one thing is certain...

    Erling Haaland
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ... these two fellas still know how to score.

    Mohamed Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top