Reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool and Premier League news

Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake's first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.

City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to equalise after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri's brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.

But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland's opener - and 24th goal of the season - Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips' head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.