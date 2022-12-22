EFL Cup reaction, Man City v Liverpool build-up and Premier League news conferences

Finally, Uefa have made it clear to both the United Kingdom and Ireland that there are some concerns that need addressing regarding their 2028 Euros bid.
'Uefa warning over Uk-Irish Euro 2028 bid'
The Times
The Times
'Chill factor'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star
Guardiola wants to keep the peace against Liverpool, according to the Star.
'Peace keepers'
The Daily Express
The Daily Express
The Express report on Pep Guardiola's promise to keep the peace as increasingly bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool clash on Thursday.
'Good to be back'
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
Meanwhile, in the Mirror, they look at Marcus Rashford's explosive return for Manchester United after a painful end at the World Cup.
'Queen Beth'
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
Mead's success leads the way in the Telegraph, too.
'Beth of the best'
Metro
Metro
Mead's face is splashed across the Metro, as she tops the bill on a night which saw the Lionesses recognised three times for that spectacular Euros win.
Congratulations, Beth!
But before anything else...
Beth Mead won BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday!
