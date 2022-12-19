Listen: FA Trophy commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    FA Trophy

    AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harries – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Aldershot Town v Welling – BBC Radio Surrey

    Bath City v Bromley – BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Worthing – BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Chorley – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Southend United v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio Essex

    Woking v Eastleigh – BBC Radio Surrey

