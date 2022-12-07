Reaction - Michael O'Neill news conference

That's all from today's news conference as Michael O'Neill returns to the Northern Ireland hotseat.
Eleven years apart but some things stay the same.
'Club relationships more volatile'
O'Neill on his time at Stoke City: That experience is valuable because, for me, it was an itch I needed to scratch at that point having been in international football for eight years. It will allow me to be fully focused on the job in front of me, which is really important as well.
"You value your players at international level because you value the relationships you have.It is a lot different in club football where the situation is a lot more volatile because you are putting players in and out of the team every three or four days. All round, I think I am better for the experience that I had."
Michael O'Neill: "It's essential [to keep senior players on board]. All of our preparation [for March's Euro qualifiers] will have to be done in the build-up, building relationships with the players and getting to know the newer players.
"We have a three-day lead-in to play San Marino. We had that game in 2018 so we know what to expect. Three days isn't huge so we ned to nail down what the team needs.
"When that squad is selected, there will be a lot of players that are familiar with working under me."
Evans 'fully focused'
On Jonny Evans' international future: "We had a conversation. He's had a frustrating time with injuries that's limited his club playing.
"Jonny's fully focused on playing international football. We had a good conversation about it. The important thing for me is those players continuing because they're important."
'There's still a good team in that squad'
Michael O'Neill on how Northern Ireland performed while he was away: "I only attended one game while I was away. I wanted Ian to have his time and not be intrusive. I've looked at the games. I felt the defeats were narrow - it was a difficult time to be a manager during Covid and possibly even more difficult to be an international manager.
"I haven't watched the games closely enough to make a tactical assessment, but there's still a good team in that squad."
On whether he thought he would return to NI: "I hoped I'd be back because one of the things of being an international manager
"Look at Louis van Gaal - he's been Dutch boss three times so maybe I'll leave and come back again. I think when you've done this job, it's feasible to return. It's not like returning to a club.
"I thought I'd be in club football a bit longer but I wanted the opportunity to build something again so when the opportunity arose it was my preference as opposed to staying in the club game."
Michael O'Neill's joking response when asked about Steven Davis' international future:
"I just told him that he wasn't allowed to retire."
O'Neill says he believes he's a "better manager" following his stint with Stoke City.
'Big thing is to get everyone on board'
Michael O'Neill: "The big thing for me is trying to get everyone on board, that includes the players who haven't been selected and the players who have made themselves unavailable.
"The first thing is to keep the senior players with you as long as possible. Aaron Hughes was with us until he was nearly 40. Those players are going to be valuable going forward.
"I remember in 2016 people were saying it was time for a change. If you create the right environment and create that belief, players will stick with the cause.
"Young players are important because they energise the squad. I've spoken with Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Jonny Evans and they're are all enthused about the young talent in the group."
Michael O'Neill: "I wouldn't be here if I didn't think it was possible. Of course there was apprehension about it, it's good to have nervousness, but when you go through campaigns you know what's required.
"The players know what's required but the ultimate thing to give us a chance is the togetherness. You need your top players available. This is a 10-game campaign we're going into but I believe there's a real focus in the senior group of players.
"Hopefully the players will be galvanised and believe they can make a major tournament again."
'Not concerned about legacy'
Michael O'Neill: "I'm not concerned about legacy, I'm concerned about the job going forward.
"Hopefully we can have the same highs - we had lows as well.
"I believe that the most important thing is to do the job to the best of your ability. I'm a more experienced manager now."
'Wasn't that difficult a decision to make'
Michael O'Neill on returning as boss: "The biggest thing for me was when I left, it was the intention of taking the Euro 2020 play-off before Covid took the opportunity.
"It was right for me to step aside but three years in the club game, IFA made the approach and it wasn't that difficult a decision to make."
Michael O'Neill is in the room.
There's a few laughs among the journalists.
We're about to get going...
'Energy in the press pack'
Mark Sterling
BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park
The last Northern Ireland men’s team press conference was attended by three journalists, all from the ‘written’ side of the house.
As we approach this noon unveiling of the return of Michael O’Neill as boss, however, the media is out in force, with all the energy that is always present when a press pack gathers for a big story.
The press release has been issued, with the only surprise perhaps being the length of contract that O’Neill has signed - five-and-a-half years.
More of that later, though. For now I’m away to grab a bun and a coffee before the action starts.
Peer-reviewed Hot Takes: Ton of creativity shown by the IFA, we have a handy group and need a new approach. MON will not have the same success.
Jonny P Good: It’s never as good the second time. Plus the players are getting on.
POC: Best wishes to Michael & Northern Ireland. One of the good guys.
Jamie McKeague: Lovely. Exactly what we need right now, expectations are very low and the lads need a lift, Michael is the man to do that. Always set the squad up the right way and is brilliant and getting the best out of what he has. Has a nice Euro 2024 group too, excited for the future
The moments that made O'Neill a NI legend
Press EyeCopyright: Press Eye
O'Neill's first spell in charge lasted the best part of a decade - and it was full of memorable moments.
Welcome!
It's the day Northern Ireland fans dreamed of - but probably didn't expect.
Yes, Michael O'Neill is back as manager.
Two-and-a-half years after ending his first stint, he returns with the hope of breathing new life into a team low on confidence after a difficult 2022.
We're expecting to hear from O'Neill at 12:00 GMT.