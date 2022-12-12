Listen: Non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated
National League
Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio Surrey
Barnet v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset
Dorking Wanderers v Maidstone United – BBC Radio Kent
Notts County v Gateshead – BBC Radio Nottingham
Scunthorpe v Woking – BBC Radio Surrey
Southend United v FC Halifax Town – BBC Radio Essex
Wrexham v Chesterfield – BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v Kettering Town – BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v Banbury United – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Curzon Ashton v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Hereford v Chester – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet United v Eastbourne Borough – BBC Radio Kent
Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletics – BBC Radio Kent