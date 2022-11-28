Beale appointed Rangers manager - reaction

"I am pleased to welcome Michael back to Rangers today," added the club's sporting director Ross Wilson. "I know how excited he is about everything that comes with the prestige of being Rangers manager.
"Equally our players and staff at both the training ground and at Ibrox are looking forward to working with Michael. He has a clear plan and will get to work with the group straight away along with the technical and support staff.
"Finally, this is a coveted managerial position and after an intense week of discussions, I wish to extend our sincere thanks to all of the excellent managers who we met to discuss the role."
Beale 'hugely proud' to return as manager
"It is fantastic to be back and to see everybody this morning, there are some new faces but some people that I know really well so it is great to see everyone," Michael Beale said in the statement releasing the news.
"It is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution. For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special. Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now."
Michael Beale becomes the 18th manager at Rangers, taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was relieved of his duties seven days ago.
Beale is the new boss at Rangers
It’s all been heading in this direction and now it’s official. Michael Beale is the new manager of Rangers after signing a deal until 2026.
The 42-year-old leaves Queens Park Rangers just five months into his first managerial post to return to Ibrox, where he won a league title as a coach under Steven Gerrard in 2020-21.
