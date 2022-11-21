Rangers part ways with Van Bronckhorst - reaction

Rangers went into the World Cup break with a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren on 12 November.

The visitors needed a late VAR-awarded penalty, converted by James Tavernier, to salvage a share of the spoils after Jonah Ayunga fired the Buddies in front.

It meant Rangers had shipped points in three of their last five league outings, following the previous weekend's loss at St Johnstone and a home draw with Livingston.