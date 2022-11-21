Rangers part ways with Van Bronckhorst - reaction

Rangers went into the World Cup break with a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren on 12 November.
The visitors needed a late VAR-awarded penalty, converted by James Tavernier, to salvage a share of the spoils after Jonah Ayunga fired the Buddies in front.
It meant Rangers had shipped points in three of their last five league outings, following the previous weekend's loss at St Johnstone and a home draw with Livingston.
'Results fail to meet expectations'
Rangers announced the news in a statement around 25 minutes ago.
“I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season." said chairman Douglas Park.
“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future."
Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a year in charge.
The Dutchman, who took over from Steven Gerrard on 18 November 2021, oversaw 65 games and exits with the club trailing Celtic by nine points in the Scottish Premiership.
