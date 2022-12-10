Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup - radio & text

Linfield's squad is like a Who's Who of renegades from the Scottish leagues.
In defence, Conor Pepper was previously with Caley Thistle and Morton, Sam Roscoe with Aberdeen, Alloa Athletic and Ayr United, fellow Englishman Ben Hall with Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Falkirk, while Daniel Finlayson is on loan from St Mirren.
Kyle McClean was with St Johnstone, fellow midfielder Cammy Palmer with Rangers, Partick Thistle and Clyde, while Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen is on loan from St Johnstone.
Last 'foreign' interest
Kelty Hearts v Linfield (15:00)
There's no Republic of Ireland interest this time in what has become a rather unique cup competition.
And Linfield are the last ones standing from the foreign leagues - as well as none from the Lowland and Highland Leagues.
Ulster rivals Cliftonville have already bitten the dust along with Welsh duo Caernarfon Town and The New Saints.
In-form Linfield favourites in Fife
Kelty Hearts v Linfield (15:00)
Going on form, there can be only one winner at Central Park.
It's not only third bottom of Scotland's third tier against third top in Northern Ireland's Premier League.
While John Potter's Kelty Hearts ended a run of five games without a win by beating bottom side Peterhead last time out, Linfield's midweek 3-0 dismissal of city rivals Glentoran took them into their country's League Cup final with an 11th game without defeat.
While David Healy's reigning champions are still third behind Larne and Crusaders, those are the only two sides to beat Linfield since September and they have currently won five in a row on the road and are nine without defeat away from their Belfast home.
Spiders with bite against old foes
Queen's Park v Montrose (15:00)
It's heady times for Owen Coyle's Queen's Park.
Sitting third in the Championship after four straight wins, they are back at their spiritual home, the national stadium, following their tenancy in Stenhousemuir as they await completion of the long-awaited switch to the redeveloped Lesser Hampden.
While the Spiders are unbeaten at home in four, Montrose's League 1 promotion challenge has slipped after three without a victory.
However, Stewart Petrie's side are still fourth in the third tier, were unbeaten in all four meetings with Queen's Park last season and won 1-0 on their last game away to the Glasgow side in February, when the Spiders were stationed temporarily at Firhill.
Troubled duo meet at ZLX Stadium
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (15:00)
Two sides without their troubles to seek meet in South Lanarkshire, with John Rankin's Hamilton Accies deep in relegation trouble at the foot of the Championship.
However, it has been Billy Dodds' Caley Thistle who have been hogging the headlines by threatening to send their under-18 side such is the extent of their injury list.
It goes a long way to explaining their slip from top of the second tier to sixth and a run of one win in eight during which today's hosts won 1-0 at Caledonian Stadium in October.
Holders host in-form Morton
Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton (15:00)
Having lifted the Challenge Cup trophy in March after beating Queen of the South 3-1 under John McGlynn, Raith Rovers have had a patchy season so far under Ian Murray.
They beat Greenock Morton 2-1 at Stark's Park in August in the Championship, but Dougie Imrie's side have improved substantially since and sit fourth in the table, three places and seven points ahead of today's hosts.
Morton's 10-game unbeaten run - five away from home - includes a 1-0 defeat of Rovers at Cappielow in October thanks to Grant Gillespie's stoppage time goal.
Dundee and QoS through
Dundee were first into the quarter-finals on Thursday with a convincing 3-0 negotiation of a potentially tricky visit to League 1 side Falkirk as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games.
Meanwhile, last night, Queen of the South ended a run of six visits to Recreation Park without a win by edging a six-goal thriller to end Alloa Athletic's run of three consecutive home victories.
Campbell misery against former club
FT: Arbroath 1-5 Dunfermline Athletic
Three last-16 ties have already been played - and we've already had a mini cup shock.
Full-time League 1 leaders beating part-time Championship stragglers is not so much the surprise - it's more the fact that Dunfermline Athletic inflicted a 5-1 drubbing at Gayfield last night.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell's decision to rest a few key players backfired as the Pars ended a run of four straight defeats by the hosts to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.
Elgin favourites for early kick-off?
Elgin City 0-0 Clyde
There's already one game under way in the Challenge Cup, with Elgin City against Clyde having kicked off at 14:00 GMT, an hour before the other four ties, and currently it is goalless.
Third top of League 2 hosting second bottom of League 1, Elgin will fancy their chances of taking the scalp of the team from the league above.
Gavin Price's side are seeking a fourth straight win, while Clyde arrive with hopes a new manager bounce having quickly faded.
After consecutive draws with promotion chasing Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk, Jim Duffy's team have lost two in a row and are now 11 without a win - seven away from home.
Welcome, it's cup day (not that one)
Who cares about that the wee tournament in far off Qatar - here's the Scottish Challenge Cup.
It's the fourth round, last-16 stage, with holders Raith Rovers among five ties being played this afternoon.
Stay with us for the build-up, live updates and post-match reaction on BBC Radio Scotland and online.
