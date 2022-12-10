Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup - radio & text

Linfield's squad is like a Who's Who of renegades from the Scottish leagues.

In defence, Conor Pepper was previously with Caley Thistle and Morton, Sam Roscoe with Aberdeen, Alloa Athletic and Ayr United, fellow Englishman Ben Hall with Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Falkirk, while Daniel Finlayson is on loan from St Mirren.

Kyle McClean was with St Johnstone, fellow midfielder Cammy Palmer with Rangers, Partick Thistle and Clyde, while Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen is on loan from St Johnstone.