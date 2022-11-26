Watch: SWPL1: Rangers v Celtic - Old Firm derby finishes goalless

Enjoy that today? Well guess what, there's a bumper card of SWPL action to come tomorrow.
Dundee United v Aberdeen is live on the BBC Sport Scotland website and on BBC iPlayer, while there's the small matter of the Edinburgh Derby as Hibs take on Hearts at Easter Road on BBC Alba.
Check out Amy Canavan's weekend preview for all the details on a crunch day full of enticing fixtures.
Until next time, enjoy your Saturday night folks!
Who does the draw benefit?
FT: Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Who will be more content with a point in the first Old Firm of the season?
The answer - Glasgow City, who now have the chance to go top of the league tomorrow in their own derby outing.
Considering how the game panned out, you'd imagine Fran Alonso will be telling his players that was a point well-earned, while Malky Thompson questions the lack of finishing touch for the reigning champions.
FULL-TIME Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Well, I did tell you it was going to be nail-biting.
Rangers remain top of the tree for the moment, but will feel they passed up the opportunity to further extend their lead after dominating the ball at Broadwood.
Celtic had their chances too though, including right at the very end, but return home still just a point adrift from the league leaders.
The title race remains gorgeously gripping.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Wowwww! Celtic have a golden chance to nick it at the death as Caitlyn Hayes powers a header towards goal, evoking a stellar stop from the relatively untroubled Victoria Esson.
That would have been quite something.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Rangers are piling on the pressure as Celtic look content with clinging on for a point.
Will we get a winner?
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
SEVEN minutes injury time!
World Cup fever hits Broadwood.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Maddie Nolf replaces Tessel Middag, who has shown her quality again today.
Seconds later, some deja vu as Pamela Tajonar again has to tip over a long-distance Nicola Docherty effort.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Claire O'Riordan with perhaps a game-saving intervention!
Lizzie Arnot is released beautifully on the left and squares it to Kirsty Howat, who surely would have tapped it home if not for the sliding block from the Celtic defender.
YELLOW CARD
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
An easy decision for the referee as Amy Gallacher clatters right into Lisa Martinez.
It is an Old Firm, after all.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Pamela Tajonar is being kept firmly on her toes in the Celtic goal.
Not only does she bat away an effort from Kirsty Howat, she's straight back up to quell the ensuing danger from a lurking Tessel Middag.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Sam Kerr goes down in the box following another Tessel Middag set piece, but the referee is completely unmoved. There didn't look much in it.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Lucy Ashworth-Clifford looks to be in bother and it appears she's twisted her ankle under Rangers challenge.
Stretcher out, she'll be replaced by Olivia Fergusson.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Triple change for the hosts as they hunt down the opener.
Chelsea Cornet, Kayla McCoy and the excellent Brogan Hay are off for Kirsty MacLean, Kirsty Howat and Emma Watson.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Hannah Davison, what a chance.
Another sumptuous set-piece is floated in by Middag, landing directly on the head of the Rangers defender. Davison almost has too much time in her attempt to place it into the side netting, instead seeing it drop inches wide of the post.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Chloe Craig towers above the rest of a packed Rangers box from the corner, and perhaps makes too much of a connection as her powerful header soars wide of the mark.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Malky Thompson answers the Celtic switch by making a change of his own.
Jenny Dannielsson departs, with Lizzie Arnot joining the action.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
It's Fran Alonso who turns to his bench first as Amy Gallacher and Shen Mengyu enter the fray in place of Natalie Ross and Jacynta.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
When Tessel Middag steps over a set-piece, you wait with baited breath.
The Dutch international so nearly bags another for the show reel, but her strike crashes off the crossbar from 20-odd-yards out. Oft.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
You can hear the crowd roar with excitement every time Brogan Hay picks up the ball.
What will she do next? This time, her dazzling footwork bamboozles a pair of Celtic bodies, but the the lack of assistance again curtails the move.
Post update
Rangers 0-0 Celtic
Celtic almost play themselves into real trouble there.
Skipper Caitlin Hayes has the ball stolen by Sam Kerr, who feeds it to the dancing feet of Chelsea Cornet, but the strike from the edge is held with ease by Pamela Tajonar.
