SWPL: Celtic v Hearts & Glasgow City v Rangers

Hearts have never been Celtic, having been thrashed on multiple occasions.
But this iteration of the Gorgie squad, curated by manager Eva Olid, is the best the club have ever produced and there are plenty of stars to keep an eye on - including former Celtic youngster, Rebecca McAllister, who made her Scotland debut during the last international break.
Celtic are as strong as ever. However, they lost their star striker Charlie Wellings over the summer when she moved to Reading. The 24-year-old forward scored a hat-trick the last time these sides met.
Best of the rest
Celtic Women v Hearts Women (14:00)
It's been similar to last season for Celtic, but completely different for Hearts.
The hosts had a perfect record until their last league match, when a 90th minute Hayley Lauder striker secured a 2-1 victory for Glasgow City. They finished third last season, ten points behind City and 17 behind rivals Rangers. They'll want to get closer this season.
As for Hearts, they are already just two points shy of their points tally for the entirety of last season. Securing an eighth place finish in their second crack at the top flight, they'll finish much higher this time round.
Who can land the first punch in the SWPL 1 title race?
Celtic Women v Hearts Women (14:00 GMT)
Good afternoon!
The most important game of the SWPL 1 season so far is upon us. Two sides remain unbeaten at the very top of the tree, but one - or both - will lose their 100% winning record this afternoon. It's Glasgow City v Rangers, kicking off at 4.10pm at Petershill Park and live on BBC Alba.
But first up are the next two chasers - Celtic and Heart of Midlothian. They face off at the Excelsior Stadium and kick off shortly. You can watch that game live at the top of this page.
Andrew Petrie
Celtic 1-0 Hearts
It's almost a second for Amy Gallagher. A few strong challenges fly in, and Gallagher gets the better of Jenny Smith before getting up, dusting herself down and lashing at goal from 20 yards.
This time though, Charlotte Parker-Smith is equal to it and tips it behind.
GOAL - Celtic 1-0 Hearts
Amy Gallagher
Natalie Ross takes a touch and dinks the ball over the top to the on-rushing Gallagher, who chips it easily over Charlotte Parker-Smith.
It's a beautiful ball and a superbly-timed run, and the hosts have the lead through the former Hibee.
Celtic 0-0 Hearts
It's been an edgy start to this one, with both sides struggling to get a real foothold on the game. However, Charlotte Parker-Smith had to look sharp to stop a crossing opportunity.
Elsewhere, the early kick-off finished Glasgow Women 0-6 Hibernian. Another tough afternoon for the SWPL 1 newbies while Hibs lift themselves to fifth in the table - albeit, possibly, temporarily.
Celtic 0-0 Hearts
A good start from both sides, with Chloe Craig glancing a header wide before Rebecca McAllister and Jenny Smith try and launch Hearts attacks into the final third. They're repelled well though.
Of course, the big miss from this Celtic side is Jacynta - last season's young player of the year - who remains out through injury.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 0-0 Hearts
And we are underway at the Excelsior.
Georgia Timms kicks off for the visitors.
Elsewhere in SWPL 1...
Celtic Women v Hearts Women (14:00)
Glasgow Women against Hibs was the early kick off at New Tinto Park, with the capital side currently enjoying a 3-0 lead.
We've already mentioned the top of the table clash between Glasgow City and Rangers (16:10), but there's still another three games.
Hamilton take on Partick Thistle shortly (14:15), while Motherwell face Aberdeen and Dundee United take on Spartans a little later (16:00).
LINE-UPS from Excelsior Stadium
Celtic Women v Hearts Women (14:00)
Celtic: Tajonar, Otto, Robertson, Ross, Craig, Gallacher, Shen, Clark, Hayes, Fergusson, Ashworth-Clifford.
Substitutes: O'Riordan, Larisey, Chance, Bowie, Burchill, Marwaha, McAneny.
Hearts: Parker-Smith, Brownlie, Hunter, Grant, Timms, Smith, McAllister, Sampson, Rood, Davies, Michie.
Substitutes: Rodgers, Penman, Connor, Rolandsen, Forsyth, Cowan, Anderson, Rennie, Handley.
