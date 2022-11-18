Live

World Cup build-up with two days to go

preview
Tom Mallows

  1. Poch pitch for England job

    The Mail carries quotes from former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who says he would be open to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager.

  2. 'Beckham beams in with message of tolerance'

    The World Cup dominates the back page of the Guardian, including an image of Qatar World Cup ambassador David Beckham speaking to guests at a youth festival event in Doha.

  3. Phil-Good factor

    The Express leads on quotes from Phil Foden, who says he has the same belief about this World Cup that he did before lifting the U17 tournament in 2017.

  4. Post update

    First up, let's have a quick look through the papers...

  5. The heat is on

    England and Wales are both training today as they continue their preparations for their opening matches on Monday.

    The Three Lions will be hosting a news conference after their training session this morning. Wales are training and speaking to the media this afternoon.

    We will bring you updates from both.

    England training
    Wales training
  6. Good morning

    We are edging ever closer to the big kick off.

    Just TWO games to go now until the first of 64 games take place to decide who walks home with this:

    The World Cup trophy
