SWPL Cup final: Rangers v Hibernian - build-up & team news

  1. Hibs save best for cup

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    Hibs last lifted the League Cup in 2019, when they completed a domestic double in Scotland's two main knock-out competitions.

    But their standing has slipped since then, finding it difficult to keep pace with the new full-time set-ups created by Celtic and Rangers and the once dominant Glasgow City.

    Dean Gibson's side lie a disappointing sixth in the SWPL - with less than half the points gathered by today's opponents - but have saved their best form for the League Cup.

    They thumped both Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock 8-0 before a surprise 2-1 win over old foes City in the semis.

    Hibs head coach Dean Gibson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dean Gibson is looking to lead Hibs to their first trophy in three years
  2. Unbeaten Rangers

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30 GMT)

    Malky Thomson's big-spending Rangers have continued where they left off last season.

    Although they sit second in the SWPL table behind Glasgow City, the reigning champions remain unbeaten domestically this term. Only City and third-top Celtic have avoided defeat by the Ibrox side.

    Indeed, Rangers have not conceded on their way to the final, putting five past both Queen's Park and Motherwell before sweeping aside Spartans 4-0 in the semi-final.

    Rangers manager Malky Thomson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Malky Thomson led Rangers to their first league title last season
  3. Occasion to remember

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    Hibs midfielder Michaela McAlonie takes a selfie
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Hibs midfielder Michaela McAlonie is delighted to be at Tynecastle
  4. Action to warm a bitterly cold day

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30)

    Amy Canavan

    BBC Scotland at Tynecastle

    Quite the party atmosphere is building at Tynecastle. Plenty music, colour and decorations filling the scene.

    A way to keep warm too - banging a drum or waving a flag to keep the blood pumping on an bitterly cold December midday.

    A real celebration feeling about this occasion, but be under no illusion, in 30 minutes or so when the players take to the field for real, it'll be all battle.

  5. Cup specialists v favourites

    Rangers v Hibernian (12:30 GMT)

    British interest in the World Cup has ended. Indeed, it's a rest day in Qatar.

    So sit back and fill your craving for live football action via our coverage of the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final.

    It's four-time winners Hibernian against favourites Rangers - the reigning Scottish champions who are looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

    Stay with us for the build-up, live action and post-match reaction.

    The SWPL Cup at Tynecastle Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: The final is being played at the home of Hibs' city rivals, Heart of Midlothian
    Article Reactions
