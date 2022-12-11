SWPL Cup final: Rangers v Hibernian - build-up & team news

Hibs last lifted the League Cup in 2019, when they completed a domestic double in Scotland's two main knock-out competitions.

But their standing has slipped since then, finding it difficult to keep pace with the new full-time set-ups created by Celtic and Rangers and the once dominant Glasgow City.

Dean Gibson's side lie a disappointing sixth in the SWPL - with less than half the points gathered by today's opponents - but have saved their best form for the League Cup.

They thumped both Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock 8-0 before a surprise 2-1 win over old foes City in the semis.