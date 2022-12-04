SWPL1: Watch Glasgow City v Hibs & Celtic v Dundee United

It's not been long since these sides last met, with Hibs causing an upset in the League Cup semi-finals back in November. A Krystyna Freda double, also at Petershill Park, secured the Hibees passage to the final. Mairead Fulton got one back for the hosts, but Dean Gibson's side were able to hold on. However, in the league you have to go all the way back to 2007 to find a Hibs win over City. Can they pull off another upset today?
Glasgow City v Hibernian (16:00 GMT)
LINE-UPS from the Excelsior Stadium
Celtic v Dundee United (16:10)
Celtic: Tajonar, O'Riordan, Robertson, Ross, Gallacher, Shen, Larisey, Chance, Clark, Hayes, Fergusson.
Substitutes: Otto, Craig, Jacynta, Bowie, Burchill, Menglu, Marwaha, McAneny.
Dundee United: McNicoll, Ryan, McLaren, McGinley, Guthrie, Smith, Malcolm, Todd, Foote, Cowper, Delworth.
Substitutes: McMillan, Murphy, Robb, Fraser, Bonner, Arthur.
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Glasgow City: Gibson, Muir, Lauder, Walsh, Fulton, Whelan, Clark, Davidson, Grant, Kozak, Foley.
Substitutes: Clachers, Warrington, Prades Insa, Monsivais, Gibb, Moore, Martin, Noble, Forrest.
Hibs: Haaland, Leishman, Hunter, Hinds, McAlonie, Adams, Notley, Murray, Kuyken, Giannou, Lawson.
Substitutes: Kosinska, Parry, Eddie, McGregor, Nor, Livingstone, Morrison.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to another Sunday SWPL afternoon, with live coverage of Glasgow City v Hibs on the stream above, and Celtic v Dundee United on BBC Alba (16:10).
City have the chance to retake top spot following Rangers' thumping win of Glasgow Women earlier, but sixth-place Hibs normally provide tough opposition.
Celtic, meanwhile, will be looking to move a point behind Rangers if they beat Dundee United in the slightly later kick-off.
We'll also bring you score updates of the other games around the country.