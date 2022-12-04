SWPL1: Watch Glasgow City v Hibs & Celtic v Dundee United

It's not been long since these sides last met, with Hibs causing an upset in the League Cup semi-finals back in November.

A Krystyna Freda double, also at Petershill Park, secured the Hibees passage to the final. Mairead Fulton got one back for the hosts, but Dean Gibson's side were able to hold on.

However, in the league you have to go all the way back to 2007 to find a Hibs win over City. Can they pull off another upset today?