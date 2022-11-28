Watch: Ayr Utd v Pollok - before Scottish Cup draw

Jonathan Lyon enters the book after clipping the crafty Logan Chalmers. A little bit needless and he now must err on the side of caution.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Jonathan Lyon enters the book after clipping the crafty Logan Chalmers.
A little bit needless and he now must err on the side of caution.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Pollok are playing with such confidence as Fraser Mullen tanks it up the flank, delivering in another wicked cross.
The visitors are just lacking that little bit of quality in front of goal, but they're playing some lovely stuff.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
First glance at goal for Dipo Akinyemi and he nearly sneaks an opener.
Jordan Longmuir pulls off a wonderful save to deny the dangerman.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
25 minutes have flew in at Somerset.
The hosts are gradually growing into the game and wide man Logan Chalmers deploys another warning shot with his strike from distance just skidding by the post.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Logan Chalmers drifts a free-kick in from deep but Pollok fend it off with ease.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Ben Dempsey carves out the shot just inside the box and forces a strong save out of Jordan Longmuir in the Pollok goal.
First chance for the hosts.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Lee Bullen will not be a happy man in the home dugout... Ayr have struggled to gain any composure and get their foot on the ball.
Pollok looking promising.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
Darren Christie tries his luck from the cusp of the box but Aidan McAdams smothers in the Ayr goal.
He scored a screamer against Annan, mind, so has the right to take a pop from range.
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
The Championship leaders aren't having it all their own way in the opening stages.
Dipo Akinyemi with a late challenge goes unpunished.
KICK-OFF
Ayr United 0-0 Pollok
The hosts get us underway in their all-white kit...
Pollok's seven-goal thriller
Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)
We can't kick-off tonight without reminding ourselves of how the West of Scotland Premier division side got here...
On the telly that night, too, Pollok pulled off a remarkable 4-3 victory against League 2 side Annan Athletic.
Shaun Fraser, Darren Christie, Fraser Mullen and Stuart McCann bagged the goals which sparked bedlam.
Will they pull of another upset tonight against the Championship leaders?
Ace Akinyemi
Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)
Dipo Akinyemi leads the line for Ayr United tonight and he's been in sensational form.
14 goals in 16 games in the Scottish Championship this season... he's certainly played his part in getting Ayr to the top of the table.
Will he open his Scottish Cup account tonight?
Baptism of fire
Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)
Pollok have recently appointed Stewart Maxwell as manager following the resignation of Murdo MacKinnion.
Maxwell joined from Kirkintilloch Rob Roy F.C this week and takes his place in the dugout for the first time this evening in front of the BBC cameras.
No pressure or anything, Stewart...
LINE-UPS from Somerset Park
Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)
Ayr United: McAdams, Houston, Reading, McGinty, McAllister, Mitchell-Lawson, Bangala, Dempsey, Chalmers, Young, Akinyemi.
Substitutes: Albinson, Smith, McKenzie, Bilham, Ashford, Ecrepont, Murdoch, Watret, Bryden.
Pollok: Longmuir, Mullen, Sideserf, Brownlie, Rumsby, Esplin, Christie, Fraser, McCann, Lyon, Burns.
Substitutes: Docherty, Sinnamon, Krol, McCann, Duff, Watters, Buchanan, Menzies, Lumsden.
Scottish Cup hits Somerset Park
Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)
The Scottish Cup third round concludes this evening as Ayr United host Pollok, is there one final shock on the cards?
That's what we're here to find out... and where else would you rather be?
Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez when Dipo Akinyemi and Stuart McCann are around?