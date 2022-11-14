Ronaldo latest and Premier League reaction

Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
TheTurboBear: Ronaldo has been the definition of unprofessional from the start of pre-season. Now he uses Fergie for his argument, when the truth is Fergie would get rid of him five minutes after that interview showed up. No player can be bigger than the club. Thanks for the memories.
Keith Gleeson: Arrogance has unfortunately taken over his increasingly ego driven brain. Very sad end to a sparkling career that will unfortunately now be tainted by his disrespect for those who assisted his rise . The Rooney remark is horrible . Unmanageable with that attitude.
Summer of uncertainty
This interview comes after Cristiano Ronaldo tried - and failed - to secure a move away from Manchester United over the summer.
Ronaldo was believed to be eyeing a move in order to compete for major honours, something he felt he could not do at Old Trafford
But the expected offers did not materialise and he remained at the club.
New boss Erik ten Hag, who arrived from Ajax over the summer, has mainly used the 37-year-old as a bit-part player this season, with six of his 10 starts coming in the Europa League.
SMS Message: Ronaldo's remarks are an unprofessional attempt to secure an exit from Man Utd; one they should agree to. The fact is he's been poor this season and the team plays better without him. His interview is an unequivocal disgrace. from Joel Sparks, Flintshire
SMS Message: Re: Ronaldo. I was brought up to believe that no matter what you've done before in your life respect needs earned, so Ronaldo acting like an arrogant spoiled brat is not going to earn him respect in my opinion. from Mark Anderson, Edinburgh
Things all seemed so rosy 14 months ago when Cristiano Ronaldo received a rapturous reception from the Manchester United fans following his much-heralded return from Juventus.
Jermaine Jenas did not hold back in his analysis of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation on Match of the Day 2.
There is sure to be plenty of reaction to this story throughout the day
"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."
The interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ronaldo had not 'heard' of Rangnick
Ronaldo's former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was United manager when the Portuguese returned to the club before he was succeeded by Ralf Rangnick and then Ten Hag.
Rangnick left his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow to take up the job. He had previously built his reputation during his time in Germany, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaking highly about their compatriot.
On Rangnick, Ronaldo said: "If you're not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I'd never even heard of him."
Ronaldo also responded to criticism from former United team-mate Wayne Rooney about his behaviour this season.
"I don't know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at a high level," said Ronaldo.
"I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true…"
'I think the fans should know the truth'
The whole interview is 90 minutes long but Morgan has written a version for the Sun newspaper in which it is clear the contempt Ronaldo has for how he has found United since he returned to the club amid huge fanfare in August 2021.
"I think the fans should know the truth," he said. "I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United."
Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United
The Portuguese scored twice on his second debut in a 4-1 win against Newcastle to send Man Utd to the top of the league.
It was as if he had never been away.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says "99%" of Man Utd fans will be on the side of Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.
'Ronaldo can't be involved in the team now'
Jermaine Jenas did not hold back in his analysis of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation on Match of the Day 2.
There is sure to be plenty of reaction to this story throughout the day
'I felt like some people don't want me here'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
When asked if United's hierarchy were trying to force him out, Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."
Pushed as to whether senior club executives were trying to oust him, he added: "People should listen to the truth.
"Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."
Ronaldo has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November.
He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United and is being forced out of the club.
Ronaldo, 37, promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move away from United to a club playing in the Champions League, as he had hoped.
The Portugal forward has now spoken out in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.
United have been asked for a response to Ronaldo's claims.
Plenty to go at then - but there is only one place to start...
Good morning
The Premier League is preparing to pull down the shutters for its first ever World Cup break - but all the talk is about one man.
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future is in doubt after an explosive interview in which he says he feels "betrayed" by the Red Devils.
Stand by for all the details and fallout as we ask what's next for the Portugal superstar.
We will also reflect on the weekend's Premier League action and look ahead to the World Cup, which begins on Sunday.
Let's go!