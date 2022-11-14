Ronaldo latest and Premier League reaction

This interview comes after Cristiano Ronaldo tried - and failed - to secure a move away from Manchester United over the summer.

Ronaldo was believed to be eyeing a move in order to compete for major honours, something he felt he could not do at Old Trafford

But the expected offers did not materialise and he remained at the club.

New boss Erik ten Hag, who arrived from Ajax over the summer, has mainly used the 37-year-old as a bit-part player this season, with six of his 10 starts coming in the Europa League.

He has not featured in either of the club's last two matches having captained the side in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November.