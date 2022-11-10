Live

EFL Cup reaction and World Cup build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Um-E-Aymen Babar

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Reece: I'm devastated'

    Thursday's back pages

    Metro

    Reece James' reaction to being ruled out of the World Cup is front and centre in the Metro.

    Metro
  2. 'Walker: I'm fit for World Cup'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    In the Times, Kyle Walker stakes his claim for a spot on the plane by saying he has recovered from injury.

    Times
  3. 'World in motion'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    In the Guardian, it is said that Gareth Southgate intends to include Man Utd's Marcus Rashford in his squad.

    Guardian
  4. 'Gagging for it'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star says that today's England announcement is so top secret that even the players don't know who will be on the plane to Qatar.

    Star back page
  5. Good morning

    What a night of EFL Cup action!

    There were huge wins for Man City, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, while Newcastle and Liverpool progressed on penalties.

    We'll look back at the most crucial moments this morning, as well as reacting to Rob Page's Wales squad, before building up to Gareth Southgate's announcement this afternoon.

    Let's take a look at the papers before I set out the morning agenda!

