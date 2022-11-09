Rangers v Hearts - listen to Sportsound commentary

The witch's hat has not long been hung up, the Harry Potter costume only just bundled back into the wardrobe. Yet, both teams are being met with a sparkling festive scene at the Fir Park front entrance. All a bit early for my liking...

Undoubtedly, being quick off the mark will be crucial for Steven Hammell's team tonight, too. Last month, his team just about contained Celtic until half-time on League Cup duty, only to ship a sloppy goal just before the break. Not long after it, the roof caved in.

The starting line-up for Celtic would make even the bloke in the big red suit feel nervous. A front three of Hatate, Jota and Kyogo will be a handful for anyone, albeit they will be marshalled by a Motherwell defence with the fourth-best record this season. If the Steelmen are to get an early Christmas present, they're going to have to show much more courage and composure on the ball than they did here in that League Cup hiding.