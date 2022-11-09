Rangers v Hearts - listen to Sportsound commentary

The heat is on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Sunday's surprise loss to St Johnstone in Perth.
That was the fourth time the Ibrox side have dropped points this term, but domestic home form remains largely solid, with only one loss in their last 45 league matches at Ibrox (W39 D5) - against Celtic in April last season.
Thirteen and counting for Celtic...
Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)
Celtic have beaten Motherwell twice already this term, running out 2-1 winners at home in the Premiership and coasting to a 4-0 League Cup success at Fir Park.
The champions are looking for a 14th straight league win over the Steelmen this evening.
Home comfort deserts Motherwell
Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)
Motherwell have been sliding down the table, with seven defeats in their last 10 league matches and they've managed just one home league victory all season.
Against Celtic in the top flight, they are winless in their last 14 at home (D4 L10).
Killie still waiting for a win on the road
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19:45)
These two have met twice already this season, with both encounters at Rugby Park.
A late goal from Ash Taylor rescued a point for Kilmarnock on the opening day of the Premiership season, while the men from Ayrshire prevailed 2-1 in the League Cup quarter-finals.
Killie have struggled on their travels though, picking up a measly one point from seven away games this term.
United look to shrug off unwanted hat-trick
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Dundee United have fallen back to the bottom of the pile following three successive league defeats.
Kilmarnock are just three points better off and the good news for the hosts is that they have
lost just one of their last 13 top-flight home games against the Rugby Park side (W7
D5), winning five of the last six.
Buddies aim to bounce back
St Mirren v St Johnstone (19:45)
These two are locked in the mid-table region on 19 points but have been going in the opposite direction, with St Johnstone winning three in a row and St Mirren losing their last two outings.
The Paisley side are back on home turf though, where they have won five of their seven league contests, losing just once.
No May for travelling Saints
St Mirren v St Johnstone (19:45)
Qatar-bound Keanu Baccus has not made the St Mirren squad after suffering a dead leg.
Scott Tanser, Greg Kiltie and Alex Grieve are the fresh faces from Saturday's defat to Ross County, with Jonah Ayunga and Alex Gogic dropping out.
There are four changes to the St Johnstone team that defeated Rangers 2-1 at the weekend. Remi Matthews is back between the sticks while Stevie May doesn't even make the bench for Callum Davidson's in-form side.
Three swapped for United, four changed for Killie
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Liam Fox makes three changes from the side that pushed Celtic all the way before losing 4-2 on Saturday. Ross Graham, Arnaud Djoum and Glenn Middleton come in.
Scott McMann, Ian Harkes, Craig Sibbald all drop to the bench.
Lewis Mayo, Kerr McInroy, Blair Alston and Christian Doidge start for the visitors.
Out go captain Alan Power, former captain Chris Stokes, Rory McKenzie, and striker Innes Cameron from the side that lost 3-2 to Livingston on Friday.
Changes at the back for 'Well; Celtic rotate again
Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)
Stephen O'Donnell and Bevis Mugabi are added to a Motherwell defence that is likely to be busy and Dean Cornelius earns a midfield start.
Celtic continue with their policy of regular rotation as Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Aaron Mooy, Josip Juranovic, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor come into the starting XI.
One change for Rangers; Rowles return for Hearts
Rangers v Hearts (19:45)
With plenty of injury problems to contend with, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes just one change to his XI from the defeat by St Johnstone.
Fashion Sakala pulled up with a muscle injury in Perth and is replaced by Rabbi Matondo.
Hearts are starting to welcome back some of their injured players. Kye Rowles makes his first start since the end of August and Nathaniel Atkinson is also ready to go from the start again.
Both were called up to Australia's World Cup squad this week, along with Cammy Devlin who continues in midfield.
Barrie McKay and the suspended Jorge Grant are the players to drop out.
Balaclava ban
St Mirren v St Johnstone (19:45)
I can only guess this is wee bams related...
Bit of a bummer for any Mexican wrestlers looking to attend.
The witch's hat has not long been hung up, the Harry Potter costume only just bundled back into the wardrobe. Yet, both teams are being met with a sparkling festive scene at the Fir Park front entrance. All a bit early for my liking...
Undoubtedly, being quick off the mark will be crucial for Steven Hammell's team tonight, too. Last month, his team just about contained Celtic until half-time on League Cup duty, only to ship a sloppy goal just before the break. Not long after it, the roof caved in.
The starting line-up for Celtic would make even the bloke in the big red suit feel nervous. A front three of Hatate, Jota and Kyogo will be a handful for anyone, albeit they will be marshalled by a Motherwell defence with the fourth-best record this season. If the Steelmen are to get an early Christmas present, they're going to have to show much more courage and composure on the ball than they did here in that League Cup hiding.
'Big night at the bottom'
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19.45)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Tannadice
We're not yet at the season's halfway point but you get a sense that tonight’s encounter at Tannadice could be a useful barometer with regards
to how the remainder of the campaign could play out for these two.
United are currently bottom, three points behind Kilmarnock, who have dropped to 11th place following following Ross County's win last night.
Liam Fox knows his team can ill afford to find themselves
starting to get cut adrift.
As for Kilmarnock, a win would put a healthy bit of
daylight between themselves and bottom spot, while a defeat would see them get
pulled in a direction they certainly don’t want to be taken.
Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Fir Park
The witch's hat has not long been hung up, the Harry Potter costume only just bundled back into the wardrobe. Yet, both teams are being met with a sparkling festive scene at the Fir Park front entrance. All a bit early for my liking...
Undoubtedly, being quick off the mark will be crucial for Steven Hammell's team tonight, too. Last month, his team just about contained Celtic until half-time on League Cup duty, only to ship a sloppy goal just before the break. Not long after it, the roof caved in.
The starting line-up for Celtic would make even the bloke in the big red suit feel nervous. A front three of Hatate, Jota and Kyogo will be a handful for anyone, albeit they will be marshalled by a Motherwell defence with the fourth-best record this season. If the Steelmen are to get an early Christmas present, they're going to have to show much more courage and composure on the ball than they did here in that League Cup hiding.
'Big night at the bottom'
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19.45)
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Tannadice
We're not yet at the season's halfway point but you get a sense that tonight’s encounter at Tannadice could be a useful barometer with regards to how the remainder of the campaign could play out for these two.
United are currently bottom, three points behind Kilmarnock, who have dropped to 11th place following following Ross County's win last night.
Liam Fox knows his team can ill afford to find themselves starting to get cut adrift.
As for Kilmarnock, a win would put a healthy bit of daylight between themselves and bottom spot, while a defeat would see them get pulled in a direction they certainly don’t want to be taken.
LINE-UPS at Tannadice
Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Dundee United: Birighitti, Smith, Graham, Edwards, Freeman, Djoum McGrath, Levitt, Behich, Middleton, Fletcher.
Substitutes: Eriksson, McMann, Niskanen, Pawlett, Sibbald, Meekison, Sadat, Harkes, Watt.
Kilmarnock: Hemming, Alebiosu, Taylor, Wright, Mayo, Armstrong, McInroy, Alston, Donnelly, Jones, Doidge.
Substitutes: Walker, Dorsett, Polworth, Power, McKenzie, Murray, Wales, Shaw, Cameron.
LINE-UPS at St Mirren Park
St Mirren v St Johnstone (19:45)
St Mirren: Carson, Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne, Strain, Kiltie, Erhahon, O'Hara, Tanser, Main, Grieve.
Substitutes: Urminsky, Shaugnessy, Gogic, Flynn, Reid, Henderson, Olusanya, Brophy, Ayunga.
St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, McGowan, Mitchell, Considine, Brown, Hallberg, Carey, Murphy, Clark, McLennan.
Substitutes: Parish, Crawford, Gallacher, Phillips, Kucheriavyi, Gordon, Wotherspoon, Bair, Montgomery.
LINE-UPS at Fir Park
Motherwell v Celtic (19:45)
Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, Mugabi, Lamie, Penny, Goss, Slattery, Spittal, Cornelius, McKinstry, Van Veen.
Substitutes: Oxborough, Maguire, Solholm, Moult, Morris, Tierney, Shields, Miller, Ferrie.
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Mooy, Hatate, O'Riley, Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.
Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenzm, Giakoumakis, Turnbull, Abildgaard, Haksabanovic, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston.
LINE-UPS at Ibrox
Rangers v Hearts (19:45)
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic, Sands, Lundstram, Tillman, Matondo, Kent, Colak.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Davis, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, McCann, Arfield, Devine, Yfeko.
Hearts: Gordon, Atkinson, M Smith, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane, Halliday, Devlin, Snodgrass, Ginnelly, Shankland.
Substitutes: Stewart, Clark, Kiomourtzoglou, Forrest, McKay, Neilson, Henderson, C Smith, Pollock.
Good evening
We've got four Scottish Premiership games this evening, with the top two among those in action.
Celtic enjoy a seven-point lead at the summit as they visit Motherwell, while Rangers host Hearts knowing they cannot afford to lose any more ground.
There's a basement battle at Tannadice as Dundee United take on Kilmarnock and an all-Saints contest in Paisley, with St Mirren and St Johnstone going head-to-head.
Let's get to the team news and build-up...