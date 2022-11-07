Live

Premier League reaction: Arsenal back on top, Liverpool beat Spurs

  1. 'In with a shout'

    The Daily Express

    It's along the same lines in the Express this morning, Arteta talking up his side's chances of possible silverware come the end of the season.

  2. 'Now you're Gunner believe us'

    The Daily Star

    First up, it's the Star, who focus on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's admission that his side could, just could, be title contenders this season after their win over Chelsea on Sunday put them back at the top of the Premier League table.

  3. Morning!

    Yep, it's that time of the week again. Monday morning, eugh.

    BUT the good news is that we can hold on to the weekend just a little bit longer, as we reflect on the ups and the downs of the Premier League rollercoaster over the past 48 hours.

    Sound good to you? Grab a cuppa, and we'll take a look at some of the morning papers.

