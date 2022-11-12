Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County - live commentary

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "Very proud of the boys. When you come off a game against Rangers and you're disappointed not to have all three points, it probably shows a level of performance.

"I thought we were excellent first half. Second half, we scored then sat back a little bit too much but you're going to face that kind of quality.

"Eighth penalty in 15 games? It's got to turn around for us in the second half of the season. A couple of them have to go our way. I'm not arguing. It was a penalty.

"We probably deserved three points. On the whole, it's been an excellent start and a lot to build on. We're a decent side. We can be a top six side."