Celtic v County
Live

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County - live commentary

preview
Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Hibernian

    Hibs boss Lee Johnson rolls the dice. Marijan Cabraja and Nohan Kenneh come off, with Ewan Henderson and Harry McKirdy on.

    Wait until you see the striker's new haircut. Think David Beckham in 2000 or Travis Bickle. Something to behold.

  2. GOAL Celtic 1-1 Ross County

    David Turnbull

    Turnbull gets the goal after brilliant play by Reo Hatate.

    The midfielder jinks past three players and cuts back from the byeline for Turnbull to slot home.

    Celtic goal
  3. GOAL Hearts 0-1 Livingston

    Stephen Kelly

    Some finish!

    It's just a long ball up from the goalkeeper, but Andrew Shinnie controls the ball beautifully on his chest and cuts it to Kelly.

    The midfielder jinks past Kye Rowles and drills a brilliant shot into the bottom corner.

    Livingston goal
  4. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 0-1 Ross County

    Ross Laidlaw to the rescue as the County keeper claws a curling David Turnbull effort away from the top corner.

    Anthony Ralston tumbles in the box amid the ensuing melee, but there's no spot-kick forthcoming.

  5. CLOSE!

    Hearts 0-0 Livingston

    Michael Smith curls a wonderful ball in behind the Livingston defence.

    Lawrence Shankland is through and tries to lob Ivan Konovalov, but the goalkeeper reads it and makes the save.

  6. GOAL Kilmarnock 1-0 Hibernian

    Danny Armstrong (pen)

    He sends David Marshall the wrong way and Kilmarnock have the lead.

    Maybe this will be the spark that this game desperately needs.

    Kilmarnock goal
  7. PENALTY TO KILMARNOCK

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian

    We've been waiting a long time for play to restart at Rugby Park. David Dickinson gave a free-kick to Kilmarnock but VAR eventually intervened to tell the referee that Marijan Cabraja's clip on the heel of Fraser Murray was just in the box.

    Penalty to Kilmarnock.

    A really stupid foul to give away since Murray was going away from goal along the byeline.

  8. GOAL Celtic 0-1 Ross County

    David Cancola (pen)

    The midfielder coolly rolls the ball into the bottom-right hand corner, as Joe Hart dives the other way, to give County a shock lead.

    Ross County goal
  9. PENALTY TO ROSS COUNTY

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Callum Johnson's challenge on the edge of the Celtic box sends the ball up against the hand of Matt O'Riley from close range and County have a spot-kick...

  10. KICK-OFF

    We're up and running again at Celtic Park and Rugby Park. The others won't be far behind.

  11. 'Can Celtic sharpen up for second half?'

    HT: Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Jane Lewis

    BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park

    Ross County manager Malky Mackay will no doubt be asking his players for more of the same during his half-time team talk. His defensive set up has so far coped with the test being thrown at them here. Saying that, Celtic have not been as sharp in attack as we’ve seen them, and no doubt that is something Ange Postecoglou will be trying to rectify.

  12. 'Lack of spark at Rugby Park'

    HT: Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian

    Kenny Crawford

    BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

    A real dearth of goalmouth action in that opening 45 minutes; the scrappiness perhaps an indicator of how desperate both sides are for a much-needed three point boost.

    Chris Cadden has put in some tempting deliveries from the right-hand side for the visitors, while Killie striker Innes Cameron is giving Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon a serious physical battle.

  13. 'St Mirren can be a top six side'

    FT: St Mirren 1-1 Rangers

    St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "Very proud of the boys. When you come off a game against Rangers and you're disappointed not to have all three points, it probably shows a level of performance.

    "I thought we were excellent first half. Second half, we scored then sat back a little bit too much but you're going to face that kind of quality.

    "Eighth penalty in 15 games? It's got to turn around for us in the second half of the season. A couple of them have to go our way. I'm not arguing. It was a penalty.

    "We probably deserved three points. On the whole, it's been an excellent start and a lot to build on. We're a decent side. We can be a top six side."

    Stephen Robinson
  14. HALF-TIME

    Scottish League 2

    East Fife 1-2 Albion Rovers

    Elgin City 0-1 Dumbarton

    Forfar Athletic 0-0 Bonnyrigg Rose

    Stirling Albion 0-0 Annan Athletic

    Stranraer 2-1 Stenhousemuir

  15. HALF-TIME

    Scottish League 1

    Airdrieonians 0-1 Peterhead

    Alloa Athletic 1-1 Queen of the South

    Dunfermline 0-2 Clyde

    Falkirk 0-0 FC Edinburgh

    Kelty Hearts 0-1 Montrose

  16. HALF-TIME

    Scottish Championship

    Arbroath 1-0 Cove Rangers

    Dundee 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Morton 1-0 Partick Thistle

  17. HALF-TIME St Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell

    Drey Wright slotted Saints into an early lead after latching onto a parried effort away by Liam Kelly.

    Motherwell kept prodding and poking for a way through and on the stroke of half-time, netted their equaliser through a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick.

    Drey Wright celebrates
  18. HALF-TIME Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian

    A competitive game that has suffered from a distinct lack of quality up top. The closest either side has come was Mykola Kuharevich stretching for a Chris Cadden cross, but the Ukranian striker couldn't get a touch.

    An xG of 0.11 against 0.07 tells you that neither side have come near scoring. Kilmarnock's seven changes have at least solidified them at the back.

    Stevenson challenges Murray
  19. HALF-TIME - Hearts 0-0 Livingston

    There have been some good chances for both teams, but it remains goalless at Tynecastle.

    Kye Rowles and Joel Nouble
  20. CLOSE!

    Hearts 0-0 Livingston

    Jack Fitzwater heads a Sean Kelly corner towards the top corner but Toby Sibbick clears it off the line!

    Great chance for Livingston.

