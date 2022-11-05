Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Dundee Utd - listen

Steven Fletcher has a stab at an overhead-kick from a corner.
However, the United striker will probably be hoping the less said about it the better.
VAR front and centre once again as Celtic hit back
Celtic 2-1 Dundee United
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
Celtic started brightly and got the reward with Sead Haksabanovic presented with a fairly unmissable chance and the winger has restored the lead with his second, although Mark Birighitti ought to have done better.
The big talking point again, though, is the impact of VAR.
When the ball came through to Steven Fletcher, the striker's header was crisp, on target and would have tested Joe Hart.
The issue is when it strikes Alexandro Bernabei's arm. What realistically could the full-back do to avoid that in the circumstance? That's what Celtic will argue and no doubt compare that to the recent Michael Smith incident at Tynecastle, a decision they didn't get.
Question marks will persist over the interpretation, particularly on what is and what isn't handball.
GOAL Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee
Harry Milne
Harry Milne scores his second of the game as Thistle look to be ending their poor run.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 St Mirren
Another chance for County.
Yan Dhanda collects the ball on the edge of the box after a George Harmon cross. The winger probably should shoot but instead lays off to Jordan White, but the striker skies it as he looks for his second of the game.
GOAL Celtic 2-1 Dundee United
Sead Haksabanovic
Oh dear, Mark Birighitti!
Fingertips from the United goalkeeper are not enough to deny Sead Haksabanovic his second of the afternoon.
The winger's effort is allowed to travel right across the face of the visitors' goal into the far corner, bounce off the post and trickle over the line.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 St Mirren
County come close to taking the lead. Jordan White pokes towards goal as Keith Watson nods a corner back into the box, but Curtis Main somehow flicks it past the post with his head.
Quite an open first hour, with the hosts just edging it in terms of positive play.
Post update
Celtic 1-1 Dundee United
Things have calmed down a little bit at Celtic Park after a frantic first 30 minutes of play.
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis took a sore one from the boot of Craig Sibbald, but nothing transpired from the VAR potential red card against the United midfielder.
Visiting goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is down on the deck right now, giving everyone an opportunity to gather themselves together.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 St Mirren
Jack Baldwin has finally gone off. The County captain soldiered on for another 20 minutes after initially going down with a muscle complaint, but he's now given way to fellow defender Keith Watson.
Early joy in Dingwall
Ross County 1-1 St Mirren
GOAL Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee
Harry Milne
GOAL Ayr United 1-1 Greenock Morton
Jai Quitongo
GOAL Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton Academical
Jean-Pierre Tiehi
GOAL Ross County 1-1 St Mirren
Ryan Strain
What a response! From 30 yards out, right-back Ryan Strain whips a free-kick straight into the top corner.
Ross Laidlaw does get a hand to it. Could the goalkeeper do better?
GOAL Celtic 1-1 Dundee United
Steven Fletcher (penalty)
After all that drama, Steven Fletcher keeps his cool inside Celtic Park and slots right down the middle from the penalty spot.
PENALTY FOR DUNDEE UNITED
Celtic 1-0 Dundee United
VAR drama at Celtic Park as the visitors are awarded a spot kick.
United striker Steven Fletcher rises to head towards goal, but it is stopped by the elbow of Alexandro Bernabei.
The Celtic full-back knew little about it but also ends up in the referee's book.
GOAL Ross County 1-0 St Mirren
Jordan White
St Mirren clear the initial corner, but when it's swung back in by Victor Loturi, Jordan White is unmarked at the back post to flick it in.
A superb start for the Staggies.
GOAL Celtic 1-0 Dundee United
Sead Haksabanovic
United already in trouble in Glasgow!
Reo Hatate slips a perfectly timed pass into the path of Jota who sends an equally teasing ball across the face of the Dundee United goal for Sead Haksabanovic to tap home at the end off at the back post.
GOAL Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton
Alex Kirk
Leaders Ayr already up in running in the Championship's top-of-the-table clash.
GOAL Raith Rovers 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Dylan Easton
Early goal in Kirkcaldy as Rovers take the lead against struggling Accies.
KICK-OFF
Whistles are beeping around the country. Stay with us for the goals and action as it flows throughout the afternoon...
