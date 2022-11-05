Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Dundee Utd - listen

Celtic started brightly and got the reward with Sead Haksabanovic presented with a fairly unmissable chance and the winger has restored the lead with his second, although Mark Birighitti ought to have done better.

The big talking point again, though, is the impact of VAR.

When the ball came through to Steven Fletcher, the striker's header was crisp, on target and would have tested Joe Hart.

The issue is when it strikes Alexandro Bernabei's arm. What realistically could the full-back do to avoid that in the circumstance? That's what Celtic will argue and no doubt compare that to the recent Michael Smith incident at Tynecastle, a decision they didn't get.

Question marks will persist over the interpretation, particularly on what is and what isn't handball.