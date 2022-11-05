Live

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Dundee Utd - listen

preview
8,112
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Celtic 2-1 Dundee United

    Steven Fletcher has a stab at an overhead-kick from a corner.

    However, the United striker will probably be hoping the less said about it the better.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. VAR front and centre once again as Celtic hit back

    Celtic 2-1 Dundee United

    Martin Dowden

    BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park

    Celtic started brightly and got the reward with Sead Haksabanovic presented with a fairly unmissable chance and the winger has restored the lead with his second, although Mark Birighitti ought to have done better.

    The big talking point again, though, is the impact of VAR.

    When the ball came through to Steven Fletcher, the striker's header was crisp, on target and would have tested Joe Hart.

    The issue is when it strikes Alexandro Bernabei's arm. What realistically could the full-back do to avoid that in the circumstance? That's what Celtic will argue and no doubt compare that to the recent Michael Smith incident at Tynecastle, a decision they didn't get.

    Question marks will persist over the interpretation, particularly on what is and what isn't handball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. GOAL Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee

    Harry Milne

    Harry Milne scores his second of the game as Thistle look to be ending their poor run.

    Partick Thistle goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Ross County 1-1 St Mirren

    Another chance for County.

    Yan Dhanda collects the ball on the edge of the box after a George Harmon cross. The winger probably should shoot but instead lays off to Jordan White, but the striker skies it as he looks for his second of the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOAL Celtic 2-1 Dundee United

    Sead Haksabanovic

    Oh dear, Mark Birighitti!

    Fingertips from the United goalkeeper are not enough to deny Sead Haksabanovic his second of the afternoon.

    The winger's effort is allowed to travel right across the face of the visitors' goal into the far corner, bounce off the post and trickle over the line.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Ross County 1-1 St Mirren

    County come close to taking the lead. Jordan White pokes towards goal as Keith Watson nods a corner back into the box, but Curtis Main somehow flicks it past the post with his head.

    Quite an open first hour, with the hosts just edging it in terms of positive play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Celtic 1-1 Dundee United

    Things have calmed down a little bit at Celtic Park after a frantic first 30 minutes of play.

    Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis took a sore one from the boot of Craig Sibbald, but nothing transpired from the VAR potential red card against the United midfielder.

    Visiting goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is down on the deck right now, giving everyone an opportunity to gather themselves together.

    sibbald tackling giakoumakis
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Ross County 1-1 St Mirren

    Jack Baldwin has finally gone off. The County captain soldiered on for another 20 minutes after initially going down with a muscle complaint, but he's now given way to fellow defender Keith Watson.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Early joy in Dingwall

    Ross County 1-1 St Mirren

    Jordan White celebrates putting Ross County ahead after ten minutes...
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jordan White put Ross County ahead after 10 minutes
    Before Ryan Strain equaliss three minutes later.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Before Ryan Strain equalised three minutes later
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GOAL Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee

    Harry Milne

    Partick Thistle goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. GOAL Ayr United 1-1 Greenock Morton

    Jai Quitongo

    Greenock Morton goal graphic
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton Academical

    Jean-Pierre Tiehi

    Hamilton goal graphic
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. GOAL Ross County 1-1 St Mirren

    Ryan Strain

    What a response! From 30 yards out, right-back Ryan Strain whips a free-kick straight into the top corner.

    Ross Laidlaw does get a hand to it. Could the goalkeeper do better?

    St Mirren goal
    Copyright: bbc
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. GOAL Celtic 1-1 Dundee United

    Steven Fletcher (penalty)

    After all that drama, Steven Fletcher keeps his cool inside Celtic Park and slots right down the middle from the penalty spot.

    Dundee United goal
    Copyright: bbc
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. PENALTY FOR DUNDEE UNITED

    Celtic 1-0 Dundee United

    VAR drama at Celtic Park as the visitors are awarded a spot kick.

    United striker Steven Fletcher rises to head towards goal, but it is stopped by the elbow of Alexandro Bernabei.

    The Celtic full-back knew little about it but also ends up in the referee's book.

    penalty
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GOAL Ross County 1-0 St Mirren

    Jordan White

    St Mirren clear the initial corner, but when it's swung back in by Victor Loturi, Jordan White is unmarked at the back post to flick it in.

    A superb start for the Staggies.

    Ross County
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Celtic 1-0 Dundee United

    Sead Haksabanovic

    United already in trouble in Glasgow!

    Reo Hatate slips a perfectly timed pass into the path of Jota who sends an equally teasing ball across the face of the Dundee United goal for Sead Haksabanovic to tap home at the end off at the back post.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. GOAL Ayr United 1-0 Greenock Morton

    Alex Kirk

    Leaders Ayr already up in running in the Championship's top-of-the-table clash.

    Ayr goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. GOAL Raith Rovers 1-0 Hamilton Academical

    Dylan Easton

    Early goal in Kirkcaldy as Rovers take the lead against struggling Accies.

    Raith Rovers goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. KICK-OFF

    Whistles are beeping around the country. Stay with us for the goals and action as it flows throughout the afternoon...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top