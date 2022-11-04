European reaction and Premier League build-up

On a wet night in the Basque Country, Alejandro Garnacho became Manchester United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years 125 days.
Four weeks ago, the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy at Barrow, and last Thursday made his full debut in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.
In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish from inside the box after receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area.
Manager Erik ten Hag praised Garnacho's "great finish" a week after revealing he had been irked by the teenager's attitude earlier in the season - a situation Bruno Fernandes expanded on in Spain.
"He is still only young but he is doing very well," said Fernandes after the game.
"At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. He didn't have the best attitude that he should have on tour. But he is deserving of his chances now."
'We had to take risks'
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "You do not always get what you deserve. We won and I am happy with that and some other things like the performance of Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek is back in the team.
"Of course, we are disappointed we didn't score two goals."
On Alejandro Garnacho: "We had problems there. Antony was out and Jadon Sancho was not available. I really hope he can keep the process going. He was a threat. If he can keep this going, I am really happy.
"It was a great finish, it was a great attack. It was really enjoyable."
On his substitutes and changes: "The aim was to bring extra offensive players in. At that moment, we were too erratic. The last 10 minutes we got the ball in the box and created a good chance. We had to take risks."
Garnacho scores as Man Utd win at Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal as Manchester United ended Real Sociedad's flawless Europa League record, but had to settle for second place in Group E.
Erik ten Hag's side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to finish top of the group, and their spirits were lifted when Garnacho showed terrific pace before firing Cristiano Ronaldo's pass into the corner of the net.
It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Madrid-born winger, who was making his second start for the Red Devils.
Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
European reaction: Looking back at wins for Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United in the Europa League and Conference League.
-
Premier League news conferences: A few this morning before it is wall-to-wall this afternoon.
-
Much more as always.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror TimesCopyright: Times The iCopyright: The i TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
From Barrow to the Basque Country'
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
On a wet night in the Basque Country, Alejandro Garnacho became Manchester United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years 125 days.
Four weeks ago, the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy at Barrow, and last Thursday made his full debut in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.
In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish from inside the box after receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area.
Manager Erik ten Hag praised Garnacho's "great finish" a week after revealing he had been irked by the teenager's attitude earlier in the season - a situation Bruno Fernandes expanded on in Spain.
"He is still only young but he is doing very well," said Fernandes after the game.
"At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. He didn't have the best attitude that he should have on tour. But he is deserving of his chances now."
'We had to take risks'
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "You do not always get what you deserve. We won and I am happy with that and some other things like the performance of Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek is back in the team.
"Of course, we are disappointed we didn't score two goals."
On Alejandro Garnacho: "We had problems there. Antony was out and Jadon Sancho was not available. I really hope he can keep the process going. He was a threat. If he can keep this going, I am really happy.
"It was a great finish, it was a great attack. It was really enjoyable."
On his substitutes and changes: "The aim was to bring extra offensive players in. At that moment, we were too erratic. The last 10 minutes we got the ball in the box and created a good chance. We had to take risks."
Garnacho scores as Man Utd win at Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd
Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal as Manchester United ended Real Sociedad's flawless Europa League record, but had to settle for second place in Group E.
Erik ten Hag's side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to finish top of the group, and their spirits were lifted when Garnacho showed terrific pace before firing Cristiano Ronaldo's pass into the corner of the net.
It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Madrid-born winger, who was making his second start for the Red Devils.
Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.
Match report.
Morning agenda
Here's what is coming up this morning...
If you have anything you want to say, get in touch at #bbcfootball.
'Chilwell set to hand Southgate another painful injury blow'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian also runs with Manchester United's win last night, but also focusses on Ben Chilwell's injury doubt for the World Cup.
'Bring on Barca'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not fearful of potentially facing Barcelona in the Europa League knockout stages.
'Fans paid to be 'spies' at World Cup'
Friday's back pages
The Times
The Times also say fans will be "rewarded" for singing on demand.
'World Cup shows no respect for LGBT+ people'
Friday's back pages
The I
The i cover our interview with England star Beth Mead and her criticism of the World Cup in Qatar.
You can read that story here.
'Teenage dream'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
We start with the Telegraph, who run with Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho's winner in San Sebastian last night.
Post update
But first, a check on the back pages for the final time this week...
Good morning
A very productive evening in Europe for the English teams, then.
Arsenal won against Zurich to top their Europa League group, while Man Utd could only finish second despite a win at their group leaders Real Sociedad.
West Ham made history as the first team to win every Conference League group game, too.
Lots to get through so let's get to it!