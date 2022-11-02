Champions League reaction

Tottenham's win is all over the back pages...
'Gritty Spurs battle back to top group'
The Guardian
'Let-off for Tottenham'
Metro
What a night!
Good morning... and it certainly is for Tottenham fans!
From looking like it was the end of their Champions League journey at one stage in Marseille, they topped their group with a last-minute winner!
Liverpool bounced back from that Leeds defeat with a win over Napoli at Anfield, but only managed to secure second spot in their group.
Rangers' Champions League return quickly descended into a nightmare and that was brought to a close with a sixth defeat from six against Ajax at Ibrox.
After the papers, we'll dive right in. Lots to get through!