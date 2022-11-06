Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Rangers - build-up & team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes two changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Ajax through the week. The midfield two of Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are dropped - with the Canadian out completely.

Ben Davies and John Lundstram come in, with James Sands expected to move into midfield.

With the current injury crisis, 19-year-old Johnly Yfeko makes the squad for the first time since his January move from Leicester City.