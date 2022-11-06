Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Rangers - build-up & team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes two changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Ajax through the week. The midfield two of Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are dropped - with the Canadian out completely.
Ben Davies and John Lundstram come in, with James Sands expected to move into midfield.
With the current injury crisis, 19-year-old Johnly Yfeko makes the squad for the first time since his January move from Leicester City.
Saints lose keeper and captain
St Johnstone v Rangers (12:00)
There are two big blows for St Johnstone, losing first-choice stopper Remi Matthews and club captain Liam Gordon. Elliot Parish deputises in goals, with Ross Sinclair recalled from his loan at Montrose to take up a space on the bench.
The good news is that David Wotherspoon makes his first start in almost a full calendar year, after rupturing his ACL in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic last November.
Drey Wright is dropped to the bench, with Adam Montgomery coming in to the starting eleven.
LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v Rangers (12:00 GMT)
St Johnstone: Parish, Brown, Considine, Mitchell, McGowan, Montgomery, Hallberg, Wotherspoon, Carey, May, Clark.
LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v Rangers (12:00 GMT)
St Johnstone: Parish, Brown, Considine, Mitchell, McGowan, Montgomery, Hallberg, Wotherspoon, Carey, May, Clark.
Substitutes: Sinclair, Crawford, Gallacher, Phillips, Kucheriavyi, Murphy, Wright, Bair, McLennan.
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Sands, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, Colak.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, McCAnn, Arfield, Yfeko.
St Johnstone v Rangers (12:00)
The first of two Premiership matches coming up.
Rangers need to win to close the gap to Celtic back to four points. St Johnstone could move towards the top six and well clear from the danger zone if they can deliver a shock victory.
IT'S LIVE, very shortly.