Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Mantej Mann

  1. 'A positive end to a difficult week for Ronaldo'

    Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport at Old Trafford

    Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for last weekend's trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, and it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag.

    But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United's biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

    It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

    Ronaldo
  2. Ronaldo bags number 701

    Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

    So let's start with Manchester United.

    I could hear the roars at Old Trafford from my place in Salford as the home faithful celebrated three goals.

    Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the side with his 701st career goal, after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford handed United the advantage against Sheriff Tiraspol.

    Read our full match report here.

    Ronaldo
  3. 'Glad to be back'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  4. 'This is just fine'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  5. 'Look who's back'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  6. 'Ronaldo breaks free against Sheriff'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  7. 'Shout of order'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  8. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  9. Good morning

    It was another busy night of European action...

    Manchester United cruised past Sheriff Tiraspol, while Arsenal suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign at PSV Eindhoven.

    There were also wins for West Ham and Hearts in the Europa Conference League.

    We'll have all the reaction, as well as the build-up to this weekend's Premier League schedule...

