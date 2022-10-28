Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for last weekend's trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, and it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag.

But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United's biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.