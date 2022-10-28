Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for last weekend's trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, and it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag.
But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United's biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.
It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ronaldo bags number 701
Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
So let's start with Manchester United.
I could hear the roars at Old Trafford from my place in Salford as the home faithful celebrated three goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the side with his 701st career goal, after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford handed United the advantage against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images TimesCopyright: Times ExpressCopyright: Express TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'A positive end to a difficult week for Ronaldo'
Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for last weekend's trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, and it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag.
But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United's biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.
It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.
Ronaldo bags number 701
Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
So let's start with Manchester United.
I could hear the roars at Old Trafford from my place in Salford as the home faithful celebrated three goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the side with his 701st career goal, after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford handed United the advantage against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Read our full match report here.
'Glad to be back'
Friday's back pages
The Times
'This is just fine'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Look who's back'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Ronaldo breaks free against Sheriff'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
'Shout of order'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
It was another busy night of European action...
Manchester United cruised past Sheriff Tiraspol, while Arsenal suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign at PSV Eindhoven.
There were also wins for West Ham and Hearts in the Europa Conference League.
We'll have all the reaction, as well as the build-up to this weekend's Premier League schedule...