Moyes news conference & Champions League build-up

Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts from next season to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods.

City, who currently wear white shorts, follow West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston in changing kit colour and become the first WSL club to do so.

Speaking before the announcement, City manager Gareth Taylor said: "We've always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women's football.

"I think it's something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players."

