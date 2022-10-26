Moyes news conference & Champions League build-up

Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts from next season to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods.
City, who currently wear white shorts, follow West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston in changing kit colour and become the first WSL club to do so.
Speaking before the announcement, City manager Gareth Taylor said: "We've always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women's football.
"I think it's something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players."
There is some women's League Cup action this evening with holders Manchester City entering the competition in round two.
Everton v Aston Villa (18:30 BST)
Durham Women v Manchester United (19:00 BST)
Leicester City v Liverpool (19:00 BST)
Manchester City v Blackburn (19:30 BST)
West Ham United
We're also expecting to hear from David Moyes shortly, we'll bring that to you as soon as possible.
Could Ronaldo move to the MLS?
Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and LAFC.
ESPN is reporting that Manchester United have made Ronaldo available on a free transfer but has received no acceptable offers for the player, who is reported to be making more than $24m a year on a contract that runs through June.
A huge World Cup with Portugal could stir some interest in a transfer, although it’s hard to see many European clubs taking on that contract.
The mess in Manchester could convince Ronaldo the time for a long-rumoured MLS move is now, and if United proves willing to pay a substantial part of his contract just to get rid of the distraction, it could find several suitors.
Marcus Edwards was likened to Lionel Messi aged 17, but just three years later he was let go by Tottenham - the club he had been on the books of since he was eight years old.
But the attacking midfielder, now 23, used that disappointment to his advantage and is now shining for Spurs' Champions League opponents on Wednesday - Sporting Lisbon.
Edwards showed what his boyhood club has missed out on with a superb display against them in Portugal last month, and will be determined to do it again when he returns to north London.
It was then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino who made the comparison to Messi, saying in 2016: "The qualities, his body and the way that he plays it is reminiscent a little bit from the beginning of Messi."
If City don't win it this year they never will, the standard across Europe is absolutely shocking
If City don't win it this year they never will, the standard across Europe is absolutely shocking
'We have to give opportunities to people of colour' - Vieira
Yesterday, The Football News Show was joined by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who is the only black manager in the Premier League, to discuss the challenges facing black coaches in professional football and what needs to change to ensure better representation.
A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.
Let's get back to what's going on in the world of football.
'We are United'
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol (20:00 BST, Thu)
Manchester United
More from Erik ten Hag on the players and fans feeling connected and how passionate Lisandro Martinez is about the club:
"We are United," he says.
"We want to have a good relationship, we fight together.
"Every challenge, every duel he [Martinez] goes for it and the fans love it. Not every player is like that but you need some players in your team who express that. That gives a good connection with fans."
Manchester United v Seriff Tiraspol (20:00 BST, Thu)
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka are in training with the rest of the squad after injuries.
"They are in in team training in preparation for tomorrow's game. After
the training, together with medical, I will take the decision," siad ten hag.
'We want to win every game and every trophy'
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag on speculation that players don't want to play in order to prevent getting injured and boost their chances of going to the World Cup:
"I don't think this is the case because focus is so important because when you don't have the right focus the risk of injury is even more. You want to be in the right shape and form so it's important to keep the rhythm so for every game you have to be good and prepared. That gives you a better chance at the World Cup too.
"In the season we are in an important block, we want to be in Europe, qualify as number on in the group. Pls in the league we need to get in the right position and then we have the cup, we want to win every game and every trophy so we have to go for it. Stay in the right mood and right focus and the spirit of the team."
"They have only one week and the World Cup starts, keep in rhythm and fitness and then they will be ready. It's not optimum of course, it's a different World Cup."
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol (Thu, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in his squad for tomorrow’s Europa League game
against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Ronaldo returned to training yesterday after he was dropped
for the Premier League game against Chelsea after refusing to come on in the previous
match against Tottenham.
“Cristiano will be in squad tomorrow,” said Ten Hag.
“It was not difficult (decision). We said everything and
answered all the questions last week. He was out for one game and that is it.”
Ten Hag also confirmed France defence Raphael Varane would
not play for United until the World Cup after he was injured against Chelsea.
However, the Dutchman said he hoped Varane would be fit for
Qatar but it depends on his progress.
Eriksen doesn't feel extra pressure being at United
Manchester United
Christian Eriksen is up next. He is asked whether the pressure is bigger at Manchester United than other clubs he has been at:
"The pressure has been the same, the focus on the outside is bigger. Publicity around the club is bigger but pressure around the football, no I don't feel it.
"I wasn't here last season so I don't know how the fans were, we heard the fans in the Chelsea game and they felt the game as we did.
"As a footballer you don't want to lose games and we did that with the fans.
"I think you can see the development in the games, how we go into them. You see it with the fans and with us.
"But we need to show our consistency before we can compare to other teams."
Varane out until World Cup, Ronaldo in squad
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad tomorrow but Rafael Varane will not.
"Varane isn't in the squad. He will be out until the World Cup. We have to see how he develops how his rehab will develop.
"It's not difficult [Ronaldo situation]. We said everything, answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now back in.
"We have an important game tomorrow, we want to top the group."
'Chelsea want to go all the way,' says captain Eriksson
Chelsea v Vllaznia (20:00 BST)
Elsewhere, Chelsea take on Albanian side Vllaznia in Group A of the Women's Champions League later.
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson said they want to "go all the way" in the tournament this season and "build momentum" from their group-stage victory over Paris St-Germain.
Chelsea reached the final in 2020-21, but disappointingly failed to progress beyond the group stages last season.
"We learned we have it in us to go all the way [in 2021]," said Eriksson.
The Swedish defender added: "That brings big confidence to the group knowing we can do it and we definitely have the quality in the squad."
Read more here.
Conti Cup action
There is some women's League Cup action this evening with holders Manchester City entering the competition in round two.
West Ham United
We're also expecting to hear from David Moyes shortly, we'll bring that to you as soon as possible.
Fabregas relives playing with Messi at Barcelona's academy
Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas describes being out-skilled by a young Lionel Messi when the pair met for the first time at Barcelona’s youth academy ‘La Masia’.
Fabregas was speaking as part of BBC documentary about the Argentine legend.
'Messi' is streaming now on iPlayer.
'We have to give opportunities to people of colour' - Vieira
Yesterday, The Football News Show was joined by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who is the only black manager in the Premier League, to discuss the challenges facing black coaches in professional football and what needs to change to ensure better representation.
A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.
Read more about what he had to say here.
Time for a quiz?
Fancy a little quiz to get your brain going over your sandwiches?
Have a go at our daily Premier League player quiz here.
I got four, not great that. Bit before my time some of those.
FA take no action after Henderson-Gabriel clash
The Football Association will not be taking disciplinary action following an investigation into a confrontation between Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Arsenal defender Gabriel.
The pair clashed after referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty to Arsenal in their 3-2 home win on 9 October.
The FA spoke to both players and six others who were close to the incident.
"None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout," the FA said in a statement.
"Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."
Read more here.
Manchester United
That's all from Manchester United for now.
Stay up to date with all things United in one place here – bookmark the page or if you're using the app hit the bell icon for club notifications.
Let's get back to what's going on in the world of football.
'We are United'
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol (20:00 BST, Thu)
Manchester United
More from Erik ten Hag on the players and fans feeling connected and how passionate Lisandro Martinez is about the club:
"We are United," he says.
"We want to have a good relationship, we fight together.
"Every challenge, every duel he [Martinez] goes for it and the fans love it. Not every player is like that but you need some players in your team who express that. That gives a good connection with fans."
Manchester United v Seriff Tiraspol (20:00 BST, Thu)
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka are in training with the rest of the squad after injuries.
"They are in in team training in preparation for tomorrow's game. After the training, together with medical, I will take the decision," siad ten hag.
'We want to win every game and every trophy'
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag on speculation that players don't want to play in order to prevent getting injured and boost their chances of going to the World Cup:
"I don't think this is the case because focus is so important because when you don't have the right focus the risk of injury is even more. You want to be in the right shape and form so it's important to keep the rhythm so for every game you have to be good and prepared. That gives you a better chance at the World Cup too.
"In the season we are in an important block, we want to be in Europe, qualify as number on in the group. Pls in the league we need to get in the right position and then we have the cup, we want to win every game and every trophy so we have to go for it. Stay in the right mood and right focus and the spirit of the team."
"They have only one week and the World Cup starts, keep in rhythm and fitness and then they will be ready. It's not optimum of course, it's a different World Cup."
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol (Thu, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be in his squad for tomorrow’s Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol.
Ronaldo returned to training yesterday after he was dropped for the Premier League game against Chelsea after refusing to come on in the previous match against Tottenham.
“Cristiano will be in squad tomorrow,” said Ten Hag.
“It was not difficult (decision). We said everything and answered all the questions last week. He was out for one game and that is it.”
Ten Hag also confirmed France defence Raphael Varane would not play for United until the World Cup after he was injured against Chelsea.
However, the Dutchman said he hoped Varane would be fit for Qatar but it depends on his progress.
Eriksen doesn't feel extra pressure being at United
Manchester United
Christian Eriksen is up next. He is asked whether the pressure is bigger at Manchester United than other clubs he has been at:
"The pressure has been the same, the focus on the outside is bigger. Publicity around the club is bigger but pressure around the football, no I don't feel it.
"I wasn't here last season so I don't know how the fans were, we heard the fans in the Chelsea game and they felt the game as we did.
"As a footballer you don't want to lose games and we did that with the fans.
"I think you can see the development in the games, how we go into them. You see it with the fans and with us.
"But we need to show our consistency before we can compare to other teams."
Varane out until World Cup, Ronaldo in squad
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad tomorrow but Rafael Varane will not.
"Varane isn't in the squad. He will be out until the World Cup. We have to see how he develops how his rehab will develop.
"It's not difficult [Ronaldo situation]. We said everything, answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now back in.
"We have an important game tomorrow, we want to top the group."
Manchester United
Erik ten Hag is in place to speak to the media...