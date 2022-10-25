Premier League reaction

Hello there!

West Ham fans will have a spring in their step after last night...

A big (if controversial, but we'll get to that) win over Bournemouth, which could be the springboard to take them to a new level after a tough start to the season.

There's also a new manager, and a familiar face, in the Premier League again, as Unai Emery takes over at Aston Villa.

After a look at a few different stories on the back pages, we'll dive right into al the reaction.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images