Scottish Premiership: Kyogo lashes Celtic into lead at Livingston

Quote Message: Greg Taylor plays a beautiful, penetrating pass for Kyogo. He has so much time and he beats the goalkeeper high to his right.
GOAL Livingston 0-1 Celtic
Kyogo Furuhashi
Livingston 0-0 Celtic
A chance for Livingston to load the Celtic penalty box as the recovered Stephen Kelly curls in a low free-kick. Joel Nouble gets to it first with a side-foot volley but it's an easy save for Joe Hart.
Livingston 0-0 Celtic
Livingston midfielder Stephen Kelly comes off worst in a clash of heads with Moritz Jenz. After a quick check it looks like he'll be coming back on soon enough.
Livingston 0-0 Celtic
Joel Nouble already looks like an isolated figure up top for the home side, but he'll relish the physical challenge against the two Celtic centre-backs.
'Terrorised by Nouble'
Livingston 0-0 Celtic
Richard Foster
Former Rangers defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: It's no shock that Livingston are an established Premiership club. They've earned the right to be called that. There's a fair amount of turnover of players every summer, but every year David Martindale is able to find a talismanic striker. I was terrorised by Joel Nouble for half a season in the Championship last year
KICK-OFF
Livingston 0-0 Celtic
Away we go.
'Celtic have to be up for it' - Postecoglou
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "It's another challenge for us, but we're looking forward to the contest. Our performances have been strong, mostly away from home. We've gone to some tough venues, played well and scored goals. We'll have to be up for it today.
"We've still got five games until the break, it's important we utilise the squad.
"Livingston don't feel sorry for themselves. Budgets and financial constraints don't limit how hard you work. Too many managers and clubs use that as a crutch, David and Livingston don't. They work hard and that's a credit to them.
"It's a big part of our game too, having the talent doesn't mean you don't need to work."
'Livingston will be aggressive in the press'
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Livingston boss David Martindale on BBC Sportsound: "It's a big blow [to lose Shamal George]. He got a yellow card last week for timewasting but he'd actually tweaked his thigh, he should be all right next week. I've got every faith in Jack, it's why I brought him into the football club. I hope he's not busy, but he could be.
"Celtic are going to have a lot of possession, but it's important that we control the tempo. We don't give them too much time on the ball in certain areas of the park. In dangerous areas, we'll be very aggressive in our press.
"I don't want to be disrespectful to any other Celtic teams that have been here, but Ange learned lessons from the first time he came here. The second game, he changed the way he approached the game. Ange is a top manager and I expect a difficult game today."
Ton up for Holt & Taylor
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Jason Holt is playing his 100th game for Livingston today and Greg Taylor is reaching the same mark for Celtic.
Can Livingston make life difficult for Celtic again?
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Since
Livingston’s promotion in 2018, Celtic have won just five of 13 league meetings.
Last season, the West Lothian side enjoyed a home win in September and earned a goalless draw at Celtic Park in October.
Big day for Hamilton
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Jack Hamilton may have a few butterflies this morning but the 28-year-old is no rookie goalie.
He was a regular at Hearts during the 2016-17 season and spent three seasons at Dundee before spending last term as Morton's number one.
'Atletico Livingston game plan'
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Livingston scored early at Ibrox and then sat very deep, almost holding on until John Lundstram found an injury-time equaliser.
The hosts might be a bit bolder on their own ill-fitting carpet of a pitch, but not by much if David Martindale is true to his word.
During his pre-match media conference, he only half-joked: "My plan for Sunday? Two banks of five, come and beat us! We'll be like Atletico Livingston, that's what I'm going with."
Debut for Livingston keeper Hamilton
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton makes his Livingston debut following an injury to Shamal George.
Jackson Longridge and James Penrice are added to the team that drew 1-1 at Ibrox last weekend, with Andrew Shinnie dropping to the bench and Cristian Montano joining George in the treatment room.
Three changes for Celtic, Jota on the bench
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Celtic make three changes to the side that started the midweek Champions League draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Anthony Ralston, Aaron Mooy and James Forrest are in, with Josip Juranovic, Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis, who scored against the Ukrainians, among today's replacements.
Jota is fit for a place on the bench after his injury absence, but there's still no sign of Carl Starfelt as the defender makes his way back to fitness.
More VAR-guments in store?
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
We had plenty of fun and games with VAR yesterday, with a couple of long delays at McDiarmid Park and a contentious red card at Tannadice, along with penalty awards at Ibrox and Easter Road.
Today's kit appears to be in working order as referee Willie Collum gets his online shopping done before kick-off.
LINE-UPS at Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston v Celtic (12:00)
Livingston: Hamilton, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Longridge, Scott Kelly, Pittman, Holt, Penrice, Stephen Kelly, Nouble.
Good morning. With the clocks going back, the Livingston and Celtic players may have been glad of an extra hour in bed ahead of a noon showdown.
Celtic go into the game one point clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but the hosts have a decent record against the champions and they caused a big upset last weekend by earning a draw at Ibrox.
