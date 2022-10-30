Scottish Premiership: Kyogo lashes Celtic into lead at Livingston

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "It's another challenge for us, but we're looking forward to the contest. Our performances have been strong, mostly away from home. We've gone to some tough venues, played well and scored goals. We'll have to be up for it today.

"We've still got five games until the break, it's important we utilise the squad.

"Livingston don't feel sorry for themselves. Budgets and financial constraints don't limit how hard you work. Too many managers and clubs use that as a crutch, David and Livingston don't. They work hard and that's a credit to them.

"It's a big part of our game too, having the talent doesn't mean you don't need to work."