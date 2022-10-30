Livingston v Celtic
Live

Scottish Premiership: Kyogo lashes Celtic into lead at Livingston

preview
6,943
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Kyogo has so much time'

    Livingston 0-1 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Greg Taylor plays a beautiful, penetrating pass for Kyogo. He has so much time and he beats the goalkeeper high to his right.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. GOAL Livingston 0-1 Celtic

    Kyogo Furuhashi

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Livingston 0-0 Celtic

    A chance for Livingston to load the Celtic penalty box as the recovered Stephen Kelly curls in a low free-kick. Joel Nouble gets to it first with a side-foot volley but it's an easy save for Joe Hart.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Ouch!

    Livingston 0-0 Celtic

    Livingston midfielder Stephen Kelly comes off worst in a clash of heads with Moritz Jenz. After a quick check it looks like he'll be coming back on soon enough.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Livingston 0-0 Celtic

    Joel Nouble already looks like an isolated figure up top for the home side, but he'll relish the physical challenge against the two Celtic centre-backs.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Terrorised by Nouble'

    Livingston 0-0 Celtic

    Richard Foster

    Former Rangers defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: It's no shock that Livingston are an established Premiership club. They've earned the right to be called that. There's a fair amount of turnover of players every summer, but every year David Martindale is able to find a talismanic striker. I was terrorised by Joel Nouble for half a season in the Championship last year
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. KICK-OFF

    Livingston 0-0 Celtic

    Away we go.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Celtic have to be up for it' - Postecoglou

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "It's another challenge for us, but we're looking forward to the contest. Our performances have been strong, mostly away from home. We've gone to some tough venues, played well and scored goals. We'll have to be up for it today.

    "We've still got five games until the break, it's important we utilise the squad.

    "Livingston don't feel sorry for themselves. Budgets and financial constraints don't limit how hard you work. Too many managers and clubs use that as a crutch, David and Livingston don't. They work hard and that's a credit to them.

    "It's a big part of our game too, having the talent doesn't mean you don't need to work."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Livingston will be aggressive in the press'

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Livingston boss David Martindale on BBC Sportsound: "It's a big blow [to lose Shamal George]. He got a yellow card last week for timewasting but he'd actually tweaked his thigh, he should be all right next week. I've got every faith in Jack, it's why I brought him into the football club. I hope he's not busy, but he could be.

    "Celtic are going to have a lot of possession, but it's important that we control the tempo. We don't give them too much time on the ball in certain areas of the park. In dangerous areas, we'll be very aggressive in our press.

    "I don't want to be disrespectful to any other Celtic teams that have been here, but Ange learned lessons from the first time he came here. The second game, he changed the way he approached the game. Ange is a top manager and I expect a difficult game today."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Ton up for Holt & Taylor

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Jason Holt is playing his 100th game for Livingston today and Greg Taylor is reaching the same mark for Celtic.

    Jason Holt warming up before kick-off
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Former Hearts and Rangers midfielder Jason Holt warming up before kick-off
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Can Livingston make life difficult for Celtic again?

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Since Livingston’s promotion in 2018, Celtic have won just five of 13 league meetings.

    Last season, the West Lothian side enjoyed a home win in September and earned a goalless draw at Celtic Park in October.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Big day for Hamilton

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Jack Hamilton may have a few butterflies this morning but the 28-year-old is no rookie goalie.

    He was a regular at Hearts during the 2016-17 season and spent three seasons at Dundee before spending last term as Morton's number one.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. 'Atletico Livingston game plan'

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Livingston scored early at Ibrox and then sat very deep, almost holding on until John Lundstram found an injury-time equaliser.

    The hosts might be a bit bolder on their own ill-fitting carpet of a pitch, but not by much if David Martindale is true to his word.

    During his pre-match media conference, he only half-joked: "My plan for Sunday? Two banks of five, come and beat us! We'll be like Atletico Livingston, that's what I'm going with."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Debut for Livingston keeper Hamilton

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton makes his Livingston debut following an injury to Shamal George.

    Jackson Longridge and James Penrice are added to the team that drew 1-1 at Ibrox last weekend, with Andrew Shinnie dropping to the bench and Cristian Montano joining George in the treatment room.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Three changes for Celtic, Jota on the bench

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Celtic make three changes to the side that started the midweek Champions League draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

    Anthony Ralston, Aaron Mooy and James Forrest are in, with Josip Juranovic, Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis, who scored against the Ukrainians, among today's replacements.

    Jota is fit for a place on the bench after his injury absence, but there's still no sign of Carl Starfelt as the defender makes his way back to fitness.

    Jota is back in the Celtic matchday squad
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jota is back in the Celtic matchday squad
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. More VAR-guments in store?

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    We had plenty of fun and games with VAR yesterday, with a couple of long delays at McDiarmid Park and a contentious red card at Tannadice, along with penalty awards at Ibrox and Easter Road.

    Today's kit appears to be in working order as referee Willie Collum gets his online shopping done before kick-off.

    Willie Collum
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Willie Collum gives the VAR equipment a once over
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. LINE-UPS at Tony Macaroni Arena

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Livingston: Hamilton, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Longridge, Scott Kelly, Pittman, Holt, Penrice, Stephen Kelly, Nouble.

    Substitutes: Konovalov, Omeonga, Shinnie, Anderson, Goncalves, Bahamboula.

    Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, Mooy, O'Riley, Hatate, Forrest, Kyogo, Haksabanovic.

    Substitutes: Siegrist, Giakoumakis, Abada, Turnbull, Jota, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Maeda, Juranovic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Celtic out to restore four-point lead

    Livingston v Celtic (12:00)

    Good morning. With the clocks going back, the Livingston and Celtic players may have been glad of an extra hour in bed ahead of a noon showdown.

    Celtic go into the game one point clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but the hosts have a decent record against the champions and they caused a big upset last weekend by earning a draw at Ibrox.

    Celtic striker Kyogo
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: It looks like Celtic striker is grabbing a quick kip on the Livingston pitch before the early start
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top