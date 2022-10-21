Gerrard sacking & Premier League reaction

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers. But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge. Full story on Steven Gerrard's sacking here.
Steven Gerrard sacking reaction: What next for Villa? What next for him?
Premier League fall out.... we'll look at what happened on the pitch.
Premier League news conferences: Plenty of managers are speaking today.
Much more.
