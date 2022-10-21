Live

Gerrard sacking & Premier League reaction

preview
3,114
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. Villa sack Gerrard after Fulham defeat

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

    Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.

    A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

    Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.

    But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.

    Full story on Steven Gerrard's sacking here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Today's agenda

    Here's what we have coming up...

    • Steven Gerrard sacking reaction: What next for Villa? What next for him?
    • Premier League fall out.... we'll look at what happened on the pitch.
    • Premier League news conferences: Plenty of managers are speaking today.
    • Much more.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Well, last night was dramatic!

    There is only one place to start and that is Steven Gerrard's departure from Aston Villa.

    After 11 months in charge, the former England midfielder was sacked following Villa's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. We'll be breaking all of that down and looking into what is next for club and manager.

    Leicester, meanwhile, eased the pressure on Brendan Rodgers with a big win over Leeds.

    Let's get in to it.

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harrison Reed
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harvey Barnes
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top