Premier League reaction

Manchester United
Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.
Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".
Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.
Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.
Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.
Ronaldo leaves early and will be dealt with
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.
Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.
"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," said Ten Hag.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "We had some more really good performances like Liverpool and Arsenal but this was the game from start to the end we were really good and I told the team it was very enjoyable to watch.
"The plan was to get in those spaces, but you need switch of play, dynamic and get their backline back. You have to get the spaces for the shots and it was good to see the transfer of the gameplan.
"What was first, chicken or egg? The Spurs team is a great team so far, I have analysed them and it was difficult to play them. That is why I am so happy with the performance and it was good to see."
On Fred: "I want to get the best out of all my players but that is to do with team performances and the way of playing, rules and principles to get the philosophy in. Today it was a team performance then individuals can show themselves."
On Ronaldo walking down the tunnel early: "Today we celebrate this result. Of course we think about Saturday and another big game. We have to prepare really well and the rest we deal with tomorrow."
Manchester United produced arguably their finest performance under manager Erik ten Hag as Tottenham were swept aside in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
The scoreline does not do justice to United's vast superiority as only the brilliance of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denied them the truly emphatic victory they deserved.
Lloris made five outstanding saves in the first half alone as United rained in 19 shots on the Spurs goal, which somehow remained intact.
Fred finally broke the deadlock two minutes after the break, his shot carrying a degree of good fortune as Lloris was finally beaten by Ben Davies' deflection, but it was no more than United deserved for a display high on quality and intensity.
United moved out of sight after 69 minutes when Bruno Fernandes curled a precise right-foot finish beyond the stretching Lloris in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.
'Ten Hag puts the joy back into United'
The Times
The Times focuses on the "joy" manager Erik ten Hag is brining back to Manchester United, but also fleshes out that European Super League "relaunch plot", saying rivals on the continent are acting because they "fear English clubs are becoming too dominant".
The Daily Mirror leads on those telling victories for Manchester United and Liverpool, but also highlights a plan to have a European Super League "up and running before the start of the 2024/25 season".
'Nu Beauty'
Metro
'Bruno's glee'
The Guardian
As well as leading on Manchester United's victory over Tottenham, The Guardian back page also flags Wolves' pursuit of QPR's Michael Beale as their next manager and says former England and Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is set to take over at Middlesbrough.
The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian
Good morning
It was a bumper night of Premier League action last night with FIVE games to break down today.
Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford, but Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit from the scene threatened to overshadow things. Erik ten Hag said he will deal with that situation today.
Newcastle and Liverpool both kept up their pushes to get into the top four with 1-0 wins over Everton and West Ham, while Southampton edged out Bournemouth and Chelsea drew at Brentford.
Let's get stuck in with the agenda after the papers.
