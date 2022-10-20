Premier League reaction

Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.

Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".

Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.

Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.

Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.

