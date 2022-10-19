Live

Premier League reaction & build-up

preview
956
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Outrage'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Klopp sues over alleged xenophobia'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Klopp: I'm no racist'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    What a night for Crystal Palace!

    They came back from behind to beat Wolves at Selhurst Park, with the visitors still hunting a new manager.

    Nottingham Forest held Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, too.

    We'll get into looking at both after the papers, which are dominated by the fall-out from Man City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

    Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied the suggestion he made xenophobic comments in the build-up.

    Wilfried Zaha
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Crystal Palace fans celebrate Wilfried Zaha's goal against Wolves
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Adam Lallana
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top