Premier League reaction & build-up

What a night for Crystal Palace! They came back from behind to beat Wolves at Selhurst Park, with the visitors still hunting a new manager. Nottingham Forest held Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, too. We'll get into looking at both after the papers, which are dominated by the fall-out from Man City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied the suggestion he made xenophobic comments in the build-up.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
StarCopyright: Star TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph MailCopyright: Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Outrage'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Klopp sues over alleged xenophobia'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Klopp: I'm no racist'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Good morning
What a night for Crystal Palace!
They came back from behind to beat Wolves at Selhurst Park, with the visitors still hunting a new manager.
Nottingham Forest held Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, too.
We'll get into looking at both after the papers, which are dominated by the fall-out from Man City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied the suggestion he made xenophobic comments in the build-up.