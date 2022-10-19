Premier League reaction & build-up

What a night for Crystal Palace!

They came back from behind to beat Wolves at Selhurst Park, with the visitors still hunting a new manager.

Nottingham Forest held Brighton at the AMEX Stadium, too.

We'll get into looking at both after the papers, which are dominated by the fall-out from Man City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied the suggestion he made xenophobic comments in the build-up.

