Listen: Non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Barnet v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex

    Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside

    FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey

    Maidstone United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Kent

    Notts County v Bromley - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Darlington - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Boston United v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Scarborough Athletic v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dartford v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top