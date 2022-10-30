Listen: Non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated
National League
Barnet v Southend United - BBC Radio Essex
Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Humberside
FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers - BBC Radio Surrey
Maidstone United v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Kent
Notts County v Bromley - BBC Radio Nottingham
Torquay United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
AFC Telford United v Darlington - BBC Radio Shropshire
Boston United v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Scarborough Athletic v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Dartford v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent