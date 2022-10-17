Ballon d'Or trophy

Watch: Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2022

  1. How can I watch the 2022 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    Monday 17 October

    17:50 - 21:05 - BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

  2. How to get involved in football

    BBC Sport

    It is a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason! All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.

    Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates. Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.

    Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland,Wales, and Northern Ireland, England.

    Video caption: Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes
