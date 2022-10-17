Watch: Ballon d'Or Ceremony 2022

It is a simple game, easy to start, and exciting to play, it's the most popular sport in the world for a very good reason! All you need to play is a ball, and a bit of space. Kit and pitches follow but there's no outlay up front.

Playing regularly increases your fitness and improves your skills and balance, while being a good way to see your mates. Whatever your age, ability or fitness level, there is a type of football suitable for you.

Your country's Football Association will have a directory of clubs and programmes you can contact in Scotland ,Wales , and Northern Ireland , England.