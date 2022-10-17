Premier League reaction as Liverpool beat Man City

There was also plenty of drama at Elland Road as Arsenal held on to a 1-0 victory at Leeds to move four points clear at the top of the table - though like most games this weekend that was only part of the story.

The match was only 23 seconds only when it was halted by referee Chris Kavanagh because of a power cut at Elland Road, which meant Kavanagh lost communication with the video assistant referee (VAR) officials, while goalline technology was down too.

Bukayo Saka scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first half after a loose pass by Rodrigo.

In the second half, Leeds were awarded a penalty when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball, but Patrick Bamford dragged his effort wide.

Then in stoppage-time Kavanagh sent off Arsenal's Gabriel for kicking out at Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.