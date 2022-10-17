Live

Premier League reaction as Liverpool beat Man City

preview
Live Reporting

Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Marsch frustrated despite 'complete' performance

    Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

    Leeds boss Jesse Marsch looked at the positives despite their defeat to Arsenal, praising a "complete" performance from his side.

    Video caption: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Jesse Marsch says visitors should not have even been in the game
  2. Something special happening at Arsenal - Arteta

    Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

    Mikel Arteta says something "special" is happening at Arsenal after their win in Leeds means the Gunners have their best league record after 10 games since the 1904-05 season.

    Video caption: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says something special is happening with team
  3. Arsenal hold on to win at Leeds

    Leeds 0-1 Arsenal

    There was also plenty of drama at Elland Road as Arsenal held on to a 1-0 victory at Leeds to move four points clear at the top of the table - though like most games this weekend that was only part of the story.

    The match was only 23 seconds only when it was halted by referee Chris Kavanagh because of a power cut at Elland Road, which meant Kavanagh lost communication with the video assistant referee (VAR) officials, while goalline technology was down too.

    Bukayo Saka scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first half after a loose pass by Rodrigo.

    In the second half, Leeds were awarded a penalty when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball, but Patrick Bamford dragged his effort wide.

    Then in stoppage-time Kavanagh sent off Arsenal's Gabriel for kicking out at Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

    Arsenal players arguing with referee Chris Kavanagh
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. 'Red hot'

    The I

    The i back page
    The i back page
  5. 'Tayls you lose'

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
    Star back page
  6. 'Red hot furnace'

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Express back page
  7. 'Battle of Anfield turns toxic'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
    Telegraph back page
  8. 'Out of control'

    The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail back page
    Mail back page
  9. 'This is Anfield'

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Guardian back page
  10. 'Good Kop bad Kop'

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
    Mirror back page
  11. Post update

    Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's win over Manchester City and the ensuing fallout dominates this morning's back pages.

    Here is a selection of today's headlines.

  12. Guardiola says coins thrown at him

    Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

    Sadly, there has also been some unsavoury fallout from Sunday's game.

    Liverpool have opened an investigation after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him following Phil Foden's disallowed a goal.

    "The crowd tried but they didn't touch me," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Maybe next time they will be better."

    Liverpool, meanwhile, condemned "vile" chanting from the away end.

    "We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature," the club said in a statement.

    "We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

    "We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

    If there are any further developments on these incidents we will bring you them as soon as we have them.

    Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
  13. Liverpool exploit City's 'unusual' tactics

    Match of the Day 2 pundit Danny Murphy says Manchester City made a "mistake" with their "unusual" and "high risk" tactics against Liverpool, which the Reds successfully exploited.

    Video content

    Video caption: MOTD2 analysis: How Liverpool exploited Man City's 'unusual tactics'
  14. 'Why Liverpool had to wait for Gomez to get back to his best'

    Martin Keown

    Former England defender and MOTD2 pundit

    MOTD 2 Analysis
    MOTD 2 Analysis

    Liverpool's entire defence was exceptional in their win over Manchester City, but I was especially pleased with Joe Gomez's performance alongside Virgil van Dijk.

    It's four years since they were first paired together at centre-half for the Reds, when Gomez was 21. Back then, in November 2018, I said we might be seeing the start of one of the all-time great Premier League partnerships in central defence.

    We've been denied that because of the serious injury that Gomez suffered while training with England in November 2020, when he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee.

    I still always believed in Gomez, who has hardly played at centre-half since, but I knew it would take time for him recover because I know that injury well, and the saga that comes with it.

    That's why Sunday was very big day for him.

    Read the rest of Martin Keown's Match of the Day 2 analysis.

    Joe Gomez marking Erling Haaland
    Joe Gomez marking Erling Haaland
  16. Klopp praises 'exceptional' Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side were "exceptional" to beat Manchester City, who he believes are the "best team in the world".

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Jurgen Klopp thought Liverpool were 'exceptional' against Man City
  17. 'This is Anfield'

    Pep Guardiola praised his team's performance but suggested refereeing decisions are hard to come by at Anfield.

    Video content

    Video caption: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola suggests decision hard to come by at Anfield
  18. 'Anfield delivers more pain for Manchester City'

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Manchester City once again came face to face with their most dangerous opponent in the place they like least and once again left Anfield empty-handed after defeat by Liverpool.

    City's four titles in five seasons have firmly and deservedly established them as the pre-eminent domestic force, tracked all the way by Liverpool, but if there is an arena that brings discomfort, disappointment and contention to them and manager Pep Guardiola it is here in front of the Kop.

    In the past 22 seasons, City have only left Anfield victorious twice and one of those came behind closed doors during the pandemic when the atmosphere and noise which inspires Liverpool was removed.

    Those 22 games have also brought 14 defeats, City adding another painful loss to their list as Mohamed Salah's runaway goal in the 76th minute decided a full throttle, ill-tempered but enthralling game.

    Guardiola was left with a familiar feeling, believing City were victims of an injustice when Phil Foden's opener was ruled out by the video assistant referee, a visit to the screen convincing referee Anthony Taylor that Erling Haaland's tug on Fabinho's shirt was a foul, halting celebrations in the visiting end and sparking elation and relief at Anfield.

    Read more from our chief football writer Phil McNulty.

  19. Salah seals win for Reds

    Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

    There is only one place to start - Anfield.

    Liverpool put their recent struggles behind them as Mohamed Salah scored the only goal to seal a 1-0 victory over champions Manchester City. But that was only half the story of the match that delivered the sublime, ridiculous and unsavoury.

    City manager Pep Guardiola was left furious when Phil Foden's goal that would have put his side ahead was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Erling Haaland's foul on Fabinho.

    His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was then sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for his protests after he felt Salah was fouled late on.

    After the game Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him. Liverpool, meanwhile, condemned "vile" chanting from the away end.

    Read the full match report here.

    Mohamed Salah celebrating his goal against Man City
    Copyright: Getty Images
  20. Good morning

    What a weekend that was.

    The Premier League delivered in spades once again, giving us plenty to chew over this morning.

    Stand by for all the reaction to the action, including that pulsating match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

    We will also bring you updates from five manager news conferences ahead of midweek matches.

    Let's dive straight in...

