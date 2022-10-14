European reaction & Premier League build-up

The Daily Telegraph have a story on Newcastle's plans to force their way into European contention, alongside a picture of Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrating his Europa League winner.
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph
Anderlecht front up to fan trouble
West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Some clubs could learn a lesson from the pro-active way Anderlecht dealt with the trouble from their fans at the London Stadium last night.
After manager Felice Mazzu said he hadn't seen it, their media spokesman stepped up, unprompted, to deliver a damning verdict on the visiting supporters behaviour.
For around 15 minutes, numerous seats went spinning through the air. Evidently, they are made of hard plastic and can hurt someone.
Lots of flares were lit in the away section as well.
It really was a disappointing post-script to an otherwise good night for West Ham.
Post update
We will have a look at the reaction to those matches in today's national newspapers next, but first a quick update on that crowd trouble in West Ham's victory over Anderlecht.
Hearts hammered as Fiorentina hit five
Ross MacDonald - SNS GroupCopyright: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
A bad week for Scottish sides in Europe continued as Hearts slumped to a 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.
The heavy loss follows damaging defeats for both Celtic and Rangers in the Champions League.
Robbie Neilson's side were blown away in the first half as Luka Jovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Nicolas Gonzalez and Antonin Barak all fired past Craig Gordon in Florence.
Stephen Humphrys pulled one back for the visitors inside the first two minutes of the second half, but Gonzalez restored the four-goal cushion from the penalty spot.
It means Hearts now have to win their two remaining group games against RFS and runaway group leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, and hope that Fiorentina only take a maximum of one point from their remaining fixtures.
Arsenal took a big step towards qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage with a slender 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt.
The winner came after Bukayo Saka combined with impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and his toe-poked effort hit a defender before ricocheting back off his chin and past the helpless goalkeeper.
The win leaves Arsenal five points clear of third-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more because the Gunners' fixture against PSV Eindhoven last month was postponed owing to policing issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The rearranged match with second-placed PSV takes place next Thursday, when a win will guarantee Arsenal's progression.
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Ross MacDonald - SNS GroupCopyright: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBC Sport/ReutersCopyright: BBC Sport/Reuters
'We are ready to gatecrash top six, vow Newcastle'
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph have a story on Newcastle's plans to force their way into European contention, alongside a picture of Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrating his Europa League winner.
Anderlecht front up to fan trouble
West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Some clubs could learn a lesson from the pro-active way Anderlecht dealt with the trouble from their fans at the London Stadium last night.
After manager Felice Mazzu said he hadn't seen it, their media spokesman stepped up, unprompted, to deliver a damning verdict on the visiting supporters behaviour.
For around 15 minutes, numerous seats went spinning through the air. Evidently, they are made of hard plastic and can hurt someone.
Lots of flares were lit in the away section as well.
It really was a disappointing post-script to an otherwise good night for West Ham.
Post update
We will have a look at the reaction to those matches in today's national newspapers next, but first a quick update on that crowd trouble in West Ham's victory over Anderlecht.
Hearts hammered as Fiorentina hit five
A bad week for Scottish sides in Europe continued as Hearts slumped to a 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.
The heavy loss follows damaging defeats for both Celtic and Rangers in the Champions League.
Robbie Neilson's side were blown away in the first half as Luka Jovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Nicolas Gonzalez and Antonin Barak all fired past Craig Gordon in Florence.
Stephen Humphrys pulled one back for the visitors inside the first two minutes of the second half, but Gonzalez restored the four-goal cushion from the penalty spot.
It means Hearts now have to win their two remaining group games against RFS and runaway group leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, and hope that Fiorentina only take a maximum of one point from their remaining fixtures.
Full report here.
Saka winner keeps Arsenal on top
Arsenal took a big step towards qualifying for the Europa League knockout stage with a slender 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt.
The winner came after Bukayo Saka combined with impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and his toe-poked effort hit a defender before ricocheting back off his chin and past the helpless goalkeeper.
The win leaves Arsenal five points clear of third-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more because the Gunners' fixture against PSV Eindhoven last month was postponed owing to policing issues following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The rearranged match with second-placed PSV takes place next Thursday, when a win will guarantee Arsenal's progression.
Full report here.
Everything Arsenal in one place – bookmark the page or if you’re using the app hit the bell icon for club notifications
All your Man Utd stories in one place
Manchester United
You can get the latest on Manchester United’s transfer links, loads of expert opinion and plenty of fan viewpoints on our dedicated Manchester United page.
The page is right here
You can bookmark it and come back each day. Or if you are using the BBC Sport app, when you land on the page, hit the bell icon and you'll get Manchester United notifications.
Man Utd leave it late
Manchester United left it late to claim victory at home to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia - Scott McTominay scoring in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win.
A third win of their campaign ensured they remain second in Group E, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with two games to play.
"The good thing was the team keep going and they don't give up," said manager Erik ten Hag. "They keep believing and in the end we get the reward. That is the way we have to do it."
Full report here.
Everything West Ham in one place
West Ham United
You can get the latest on West Ham’s transfer links, loads of expert opinion and plenty of fan viewpoints on our dedicated West Ham page.
The page is right here
You can bookmark it and come back each day. Or if you are using the BBC Sport app, when you land on the page, hit the bell icon and you'll get West Ham notifications.
Bowen level with West Ham greats Byrne & Cross
David Moyes, quite rightly, did not want that crowd trouble to take away attention from what was a great night on the pitch for West Ham.
Their win ensured qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, while Jarrod Bowen's 30th-minute goal, which put West Ham 2-0 up, equalled the club's European goal record.
Bowen's strike took him level with club greats Johnny Byrne and David Cross on six European goals.
"It certainly is a feather in his cap," Moyes said of England international Bowen's achievement.
Full report here.
Anderlecht apologise for fans' behaviour
Before we have a look at last night's European action in more detail and assess reaction in the national newspapers, I mentioned there was some crowd trouble at the London Stadium.
Anderlecht have apologised for the behaviour of their fans during their 2-1 defeat by West Ham in the Europa Conference League.
The closing stages were marred by supporters throwing seats.
Several flares were set off in the area where the Anderlecht fans were and one was thrown when the visitors pulled a goal back a minute from time.
Manager Felice Mazzu said he did not see the latter incident but a club spokesman condemned the behaviour.
"We want to apologise to West Ham," he said. "We don't tolerate this and strongly condemn this behaviour. We will take it up with Uefa and our own fans."
Full story here.
European round-up
Manchester United and Arsenal both claimed one-goal wins in the Europa League, while West Ham qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.
Jarrod Bowen equalled the Hammers' all-time European goal record (six) in their 2-1 win over Anderlecht, but the end of the match was marred by crowd trouble - more on that later.
Hearts, meanwhile, were thrashed by a rampant Fiorentina to leave their Conference League progression hopes hanging in the balance.
Good morning
It's Friday. That could only mean one thing - the start of another packed weekend of live football.
Three days of Premier League action begins tonight with Brentford v Brighton.
We will bring you all the build-up today, which will include the latest from 13 news conferences.
But first, let's recap on last night's European action...