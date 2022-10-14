European reaction & Premier League build-up

Some clubs could learn a lesson from the pro-active way Anderlecht dealt with the trouble from their fans at the London Stadium last night.

After manager Felice Mazzu said he hadn't seen it, their media spokesman stepped up, unprompted, to deliver a damning verdict on the visiting supporters behaviour.

For around 15 minutes, numerous seats went spinning through the air. Evidently, they are made of hard plastic and can hurt someone.

Lots of flares were lit in the away section as well.

It really was a disappointing post-script to an otherwise good night for West Ham.