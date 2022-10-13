Live

Champions League reaction

preview
Harry De Cosemo

  1. 'Salah hits six-minute hat-trick'

    The Times

  2. 'Sensational Salah'

    The Daily Telegraph

  3. 'Salah makes history after early scare'

    The Guardian

  4. 'It's the AlaMo'

    The Daily Star

  5. 'Mo's fast show'

    The Daily Express

  6. 'Liverpool get Motoring'

    Metro

  7. Good morning

    Wow, what a night of Champions League action!

    Where to start? Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1, with Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in just SIX minutes...

    Tottenham beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in a bit of a thriller in North London, and there's all the fall out from the Nou Camp where Barcelona just about kept their qualification hopes alive with a draw at home to Inter!

    Plus we'll discuss Napoli and Club Bruges too after a huge night for both...

    Salah dominates the back pages so let's check in there and then we can get going!

