Champions League reaction

Where to start? Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1, with Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in just SIX minutes...
Tottenham beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in a bit of a thriller in North London, and there's all the fall out from the Nou Camp where Barcelona just about kept their qualification hopes alive with a draw at home to Inter!
Plus we'll discuss Napoli and Club Bruges too after a huge night for both...
Salah dominates the back pages so let's check in there and then we can get going!
'Salah hits six-minute hat-trick'
Thursday's back pages
The Times
'Sensational Salah'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Salah makes history after early scare'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'It's the AlaMo'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Mo's fast show'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Liverpool get Motoring'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
Good morning
Wow, what a night of Champions League action!
