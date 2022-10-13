Champions League reaction

Wow, what a night of Champions League action!

Where to start? Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1, with Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in just SIX minutes...

Tottenham beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in a bit of a thriller in North London, and there's all the fall out from the Nou Camp where Barcelona just about kept their qualification hopes alive with a draw at home to Inter!

Plus we'll discuss Napoli and Club Bruges too after a huge night for both...

Salah dominates the back pages so let's check in there and then we can get going!

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images